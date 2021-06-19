Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Report (2019 to 2027) – COVID-19 Impact and Recovery – Report Emergen Research

The global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market is expected to reach USD 48.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing number of on-road vehicles and inefficient existing transport infrastructure will encourage the need for an intelligent transportation system. Actions by the government towards establishing a more reliable infrastructure and running the transport system easily are anticipated to grow the market globally.

The report entails an organized database of the Intelligent Transportation System market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Intelligent Transportation System market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key participants include Thales Group, Garmin, Siemens, Tomtom International BV, Flir Systems, Inc., Q-Free, Cisco Systems, Efkon GMBH, Indra Sistemas, S.A., and Denso Corporation, among others.

The Intelligent Transportation System market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Mode of Transport Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Roadways Airways Railways

Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Advanced Traveler Information System Advanced Public Transportation System Advanced Traffic Management System ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System Commercial Vehicle Operation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Intelligent Traffic Control Parking Management Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring Collision Avoidance Passenger Information Management Emergency Vehicle Notification Ticketing Management Automotive Telematics



Geographical Terrain of the Global Intelligent Transportation System Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing traffic congestion

4.2.2.2. Increasing concerns toward public safety

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive ITS installation

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market By Mode of Transport Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Mode of Transport Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Roadways

5.1.2. Airways

5.1.3. Railways

Chapter 6. Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market By System Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. System Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Advanced Traveler Information System

6.1.2. Advanced Public Transportation System

6.1.3. Advanced Traffic Management System

6.1.4. ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

6.1.5. Commercial Vehicle Operation

Chapter 7. Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Intelligent Traffic Control

7.1.2. Parking Management

7.1.3. Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

7.1.4. Collision Avoidance

7.1.5. Passenger Information Management

7.1.6. Emergency Vehicle Notification

7.1.7. Ticketing Management

7.1.8. Automotive Telematics

