Automotive Telematics Market Detailed Study Mentioning Positive Growth | Players – Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, Verizon, I.D.Systems Inc., Masternaut Limited etc.

The Global Automotive Telematics Market is projected to reach USD 415.93 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The stringent rules set by the government in association with property identification coupled with increased usage of cloud-based technology is likely to drive the expansion of the global automotive telematics market.

The report entails an organized database of the Automotive Telematics market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Automotive Telematics market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Automotive Telematics industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Automotive Telematics market.

Key participants include Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, Verizon, I.D.Systems Inc., Masternaut Limited, Airbiquity Inc., TomTom Telematics B.V, Harman International Industries, Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman, and Cartrack.

The global Automotive Telematics market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2019-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Automotive Telematics market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders.

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Two-Wheeler

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asset/Fleet Management Navigation and Location Based System Infotainment System Insurance Telematics Safety and Security V2X

Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Embedded Integrated Smartphones Tethered

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Park Assist System Lane Departure Warning System Adaptive Cruise Control System Autonomous Emergency Braking System Blind Spot Detection Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S Canada Mexico Europe K Germany France Benelux Rest of Europe



The global Automotive Telematics market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Automotive Telematics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

