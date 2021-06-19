2021 Latest Report on Cannabis Market Size, Demand Status | Global Industry Segment Analysis, Growing Status of Key Players

MedReleaf’s high-yield cultivation is expected to enhance productivity further and reduce costs across the combined entity’s facilities and widespread distribution channels in Canada and internationally will help the two companies have established distribution agreements in Canada. Additionally, the organizations have a rapidly growing international footprint through a chain of in-country sales and distribution capabilities and supply and licensing contracts in five continents, including countries such as Germany, Italy, Brazil, and Australia. Both companies are actively involved in initiatives to develop their international activities further.

The report entails an organized database of the Cannabis market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Cannabis market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart,: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/98

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key players in the Cannabis market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science Inc., Aphria Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Tilray Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., STENOCARE, Cronos Group Inc., Terra Tech Corp., and MedMen, among others.

To get an Inquiry About Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/98

The Cannabis market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Flower Concentrates Others

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Tetrahydrocannabinol Cannabidiol (CBD) Balanced THC & CBD

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Medical Pain Management Neurological Health Management Mental Health Management Others Recreational Others



Geographical Terrain of the Global Cannabis Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cannabis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cannabis Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of cannabis

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of cannabis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cannabis Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Flower

5.1.2. Concentrates

5.1.3. Others

Chapter 6. Cannabis Market By Compound Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Compound Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Tetrahydrocannabinol

6.1.2. Cannabidiol (CBD)

6.1.3. Balanced THC & CBD

Chapter 7. Cannabis Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Medical

7.1.1.1. Pain Management

7.1.1.2. Neurological Health Management

7.1.1.3. Mental Health Management

7.1.1.4. Others

7.1.2. Recreational

7.1.3. Others

Continue..!

Read more About Cannabis Industry Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cannabis-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know, and we will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.

Related Report:

CRISPR Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/crispr-technology-market

Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-diagnostics-point-of-care-market

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Regenerative Medicine Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/regenerative-medicine-market

Next-Generation Sequencing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-sequencing-market

RFID in Healthcare Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rfid-in-healthcare-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs