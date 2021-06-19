2021 Latest Report on Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Demand Status | Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities and Statistics by Emergen Research

The increased adoption of cloud-based solutions makes the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) services easy and effective. Cloud technology provides with required information and support for the AI learning process, which positively impacts the growth of the market. In various end-user industries, there has been an elevated demand for cognitive computing, which also acts as a driving factor for the expansion of the market.

The report entails an organized database of the Artificial Intelligence market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Artificial Intelligence market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Artificial Intelligence industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Artificial Intelligence market.

Key participants include Samsung Electronics, Intel, Xilinx, NVIDIA, IBM, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Facebook, among others.

The global Artificial Intelligence market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2019-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Artificial Intelligence market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware Processors Memory Network

Software AI Platforms AI Solutions

Services Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Machine Learning Deep Learning Supervised Learning Unsupervised Learning Reinforcement Learning Generative Adversarial Networks (GANS) Others Natural Language Processing (NLP) Context-Aware Computing Computer Vision

End-User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Manufacturing Agriculture Automotive Retail Human Resources Security Marketing Construction Law Fintech Aerospace Defense Supply chain Food and Beverage Media and Entertainment Gaming Telecommunications Oil and Gas

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



The global Artificial Intelligence market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Artificial Intelligence market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Main chapters covered in this report:

Part 01: Market Overview

Part 02: Market Size, by regions

Part 03: Market Revenue, by countries

Part 04: Market Competition, by key players

Part 05: Company Profiles

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Artificial Intelligence industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Artificial Intelligence market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

