Global Artificial Organs Market Report (2019 to 2027) – COVID-19 Impact and Recovery – Report Emergen Research

By organ type, an artificial heart is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.7% in the forecast period. These have numerous prospective benefits, comprising the ability to support patients suffering from biventricular failure; without a pocket, thereby reducing infection risk; and the possibility for treating patients suffering from systemic diseases (for example, malignancy and amyloidosis), who not considered appropriate for transplantation.

The report entails an organized database of the Artificial Organs market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Artificial Organs market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key participants include Zimmer Biomet, Ekso Bionics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abiomed Inc., Heartware International Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Berlin Heart GmbH, Medtronic, Nipro Corporation, and Baxter International, among others.

The Artificial Organs market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Liver

Artificial Heart

Artificial Lungs

Artificial Pancreas

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Implantable

Extracorporeal

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Plastic

Steel

Others

Geographical Terrain of the Global Artificial Organs Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Artificial Organs Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Artificial Organs Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of organ failure

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Advancement in technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive artificial organs

4.2.3.2. High R&D cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Artificial Organs Market By Organ Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Organ Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Artificial Kidney

5.1.2. Artificial Liver

5.1.3. Artificial Heart

5.1.4. Artificial Lungs

5.1.5. Artificial Pancreas

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Artificial Organs Market By Usage Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Implantable

6.1.2. Extracorporeal

Chapter 7. Artificial Organs Market By Material Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Material Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Silicon

7.1.2. Plastic

7.1.3. Steel

7.1.4. Others

Continue..!

