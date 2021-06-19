Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Report (2019 to 2027) – COVID-19 Impact and Recovery – Report Emergen Research

The Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of ADAS and autonomous driving components market.

The report entails an organized database of the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key players in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market include Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, Aptiv, and Analog Devices., among others.

The ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Adaptive Cruise Control Adaptive Front Light Automatic Emergency Braking Blind Spot Detection Cross Traffic Alert Driver Monitoring System Forward Collision Warning Intelligent Park Assistance Lane Departure Assistance Night Vision System Pedestrian Detection System Road Sign Recognition Traffic Jam Assist Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle Mid-sized car Sedan Minivan Convertible Crossover Hatchback Others Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Compact Utility Vehicle Supermini Light Truck Others Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Mobile Truck Limo Recreational Vehicle Towing Truck Fire Trucks Others Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicle Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Hybrid Electric Vehicle Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Gasoline Powered Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Image Sensor LiDAR Sensor Ultrasonic Sensor Infrared Sensor Radar Sensor Laser Capacitive Sensor Others



Geographical Terrain of the Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Government regulations related to safety of the vehicle

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for safe and efficient vehicles

4.2.2.3. Rising demand for luxury cars

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Unavailability of required infrastructure for autonomous vehicles

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market By Vehicle Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Vehicle Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Passenger Vehicle

5.1.1.1. Mid-sized car

5.1.1.2. Sedan

5.1.1.3. Minivan

5.1.1.4. Convertible

5.1.1.5. Crossover

5.1.1.6. Hatchback

5.1.1.7. Others

5.1.2. Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

5.1.2.1. Compact

5.1.2.2. Utility Vehicle

5.1.2.3. Supermini

5.1.2.4. Light Truck

5.1.2.5. Others

5.1.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

5.1.3.1. Mobile Truck

5.1.3.2. Limo

5.1.3.3. Recreational Vehicle

5.1.3.4. Towing Truck

5.1.3.5. Fire Trucks

5.1.3.6. Others

Chapter 6. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market By System Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. System Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Adaptive Cruise Control

6.1.2. Adaptive Front Light

6.1.3. Automatic Emergency Braking

6.1.4. Blind Spot Detection

6.1.5. Cross Traffic Alert

6.1.6. Driver Monitoring System

6.1.7. Forward Collision Warning

6.1.8. Intelligent Park Assistance

6.1.9. Lane Departure Assistance

6.1.10. Night Vision System

6.1.11. Pedestrian Detection System

6.1.12. Road Sign Recognition

6.1.13. Traffic Jam Assist

6.1.14. Others

Chapter 7. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Image Sensor

7.1.2. LiDAR Sensor

7.1.3. Ultrasonic Sensor

7.1.4. Infrared Sensor

7.1.5. Radar Sensor

7.1.6. Laser

7.1.7. Capacitive Sensor

7.1.8. Others

Continue..!

