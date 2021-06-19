Trending now: Covid-19 impact on DApps Market Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers & Forecast Research Report

DApps need to connect with other DApps for API requirements, which is a hindrance as it cannot fetch APIs over a centralized application. The DApps don’t have a particular entity to do KYC verification. These drawback of DApps is restraining DApps market growth.

The leading developers in the DApps market include ConsenSys, Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc., SoluLab Inc, Arctouch Inc, 10clouds, OpenLedger, Ionixx Technologies Private Limited, Hyperlink InfoSystem, Perfectial Group, Fueled Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and among others.

Type Blockchain (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) EOS TRON Ethereum IOST Steem Neo Others

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gambling Exchange High-Risk Game Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) E-Commerce Healthcare Transportation Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S Canada Europe Germany K France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC



