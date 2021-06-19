2021 Tech, Media and Telecom Predictions Market Report- Growth Forecast 2025 By Market Study Report

ReportsnReports added Tech, Media and Telecom Predictions Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Tech, Media and Telecom Predictions Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Tech, Media and Telecom Predictions Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4081823

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Alphabet

Amazon

Microsoft

Alibaba

Baidu

Apple

Tencent

Facebook

IBM

Darktrace

Fortinet

Palo Alto Networks

Intel

Honeywell

D-Wave

Vmware

Oracle

HPE

Salesforce

ServiceNow

Huawei

Ericsson

Nokia

Samsung Electronics

Qualcomm

AT&T

Verizon

SK Telekom

KT

T-Mobile USA

China Mobile

Comcast

Digi

Cox

Lumen

Bharti Airtel

Charter Communication

and more…

In this report, we identify the top 30 themes that will impact the technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) sector in 2021. For each theme, we offer a series of predictions, identify winners and losers, and point you to further reading.

This TMT Predictions 2021 report identifies the top 30 themes that will impact the TMT sector in 2021. For each theme, we offer a series of predictions, identify winners and losers, and point you to further reading.

Scope of this report-

– We classify our top 30 themes for 2021 into three groupings. The major technology themes impacting the TMT sector in 2021 will be: artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, quantum computing, cloud computing, edge computing, 5G, Industry 4.0, consumer Internet of Things (consumer IoT), cloud gaming, esports, video streaming, software defined everything (SDE), fintech, ecommerce, augmented reality (AR), electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, blockchain, healthtech, and space economy.

– The major macroeconomic themes impacting the TMT sector in 2021 will be: COVID-19, sustainability, the future of work, geopolitics, social media, M&A, and Generation Hashtag.

– The major regulatory themes impacting the TMT sector in 2021 will be data privacy, antitrust, and misinformation.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. Given that so many themes are disruptive, it is very easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders who invade your sector.

– So, to help our clients gain competitive advantage, we have developed GlobalDatas thematic research ecosystem, a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.

– This report is a multi-theme report organized by theme. It covers 30 themes, drawn from technology, macroeconomics, and regulation. It should be read in conjunction with another multi-theme report, Tech, Media, & Telecom Themes 2021, which is organized by sector.

Single User License: US $ 1950

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4081823

Table of Contents

Executive summary

2021 theme map

Technology themes

Macroeconomic themes

Regulatory themes

Glossary

Further reading

Thematic methodology