Emerging Technology Sentiment Analysis Report- Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors, Industry Opportunities and Outlook 2023

Emerging Technology Sentiment Analysis Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Emerging Technology Sentiment Analysis also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Emerging Technology Sentiment Analysis Report contains analysis of surveys designed to help us understand current sentiment of the business community towards emerging technologies and evaluate how sentiment is likely to evolve over the near future.

If there was ever a year that made clear the importance of technology, it was 2020. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, there was a shift towards remote working and online service provision. Businesses took notice, and our Sentiment Change indicator shows an increase in positive sentiment towards most emerging technologies.

Scope of this Report-

– Our sentiment polls ran between October and December 2020 on Verdict network of B2B websites, which have 69 million unique visitors a year. In total, 1,663 respondents participated in the survey.

– The survey focused on seven emerging technologies: 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– This survey gives a unique insight into the views of the business community on emerging technology.

– The responses reveal which technologies executives view as most disruptive, which they believe to be over-hyped, and how their opinion of them has changed over time.

Single User License: US $ 1950

Table of Contents

About the sentiment analysis

Executive summary

Level of disruption

Disruption timelines

Hype vs. substance

Sentiment change

Sentiment analysis methodology

Our thematic research methodology