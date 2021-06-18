Drug Screening Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026| LabCorp (US), Alere (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Drägerwerk (Germany)

Drug Screening Market is a valuable market report which makes aware about the industry insights so that nothing gets missed. The forecast, analysis and estimations performed in this report are all based upon the best and well-established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It consists of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. A persuasive Drug Screening Market document gives key measurements, status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for the businesses and organizations.

Drug Screening Market by Product (Consumables, Urine testing devices, Analytical, Breathalyzer, Chromatography) & Services, Sample Type (Urine, Breath), End User (Workplace, Laboratories, Criminal Justice, Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2025 The global drug screening market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2025, from USD 4.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

LabCorp (US)

Alere (US)

Thermo Fisher (US)

Drägerwerk (Germany)

Quest Diagnostics (US)

Alfa Scientific Designs (US)

Lifeloc (US)

MPD, Inc. (US)

OraSure (US)

Omega Laboratories (US)

Premier Biotech (US)

Psychemedics (US)

Roche (Switzerland)

Shimadzu (Japan)

Seimens Healthineers (US)

American Bio Medica Corporation (US)

Sciteck, Inc. (US)

ACM Global Laboratories (US)

CareHealth America (US)

Clinical Reference Laboratory (US)

Market growth can be largely attributed to factors such as the rising drug & alcohol consumption, the enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, government funding in major markets, and regulatory approvals and product and service launches. The emerging countries are also expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, bans on alcohol consumption in Islamic countries and the prohibition of drug testing at workplaces in certain regions are some major factors that may hinder the market growth.

“Drug screening services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Drug screening market is segmented into products and services. The services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, growth in this segment is attributed to factors such as the growing drug and alcohol consumption worldwide, funding initiatives for drug testing laboratories, new and regular service launches and regulatory approvals, and the geographic expansion of drug and alcohol testing laboratories.

“By sample type, urine samples are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period”

The drug screening market is segmented into urine, breath, hair, oral, and other samples on the basis of sample type. The urine sample segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the benefits it offers such as high accuracy in the detection of multiple drugs, cost-effectiveness, and instant results.

“North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the drug screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the drug screening market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional segment is attributed to the growing consumption of illicit drugs, rising number of drunk-driving cases, growing awareness regarding drug screening tests and the strategic expansion of the market players in the region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 57%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 13%

– Tier 1: 57%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 13% By Designation – C-level: 25%, D-level: 44%, and Others: 33%

– C-level: 25%, D-level: 44%, and Others: 33% By Region – North America: 40%, Europe: 29%, Asia Pacific: 19%, and Rest of the World: 12%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global drug screening market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product and service, sample type, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total drug screening market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on drug screening offered by the top 20 players in the drug screening market. The report analyses the drug screening market by product and service, sample type, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on drug screening offered by the top 20 players in the drug screening market. The report analyses the drug screening market by product and service, sample type, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various drug screening across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various drug screening across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the drug screening market.

Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the drug screening market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the drug screening market.

