Particle Counter Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025| RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US)

The prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US).

The growth in this market is driven by the robust growth in applied markets, the favorable regulatory scenario, and growing focus on the quality of food products. In addition, emerging economies (such as Brazil, India, South Korea, and China) are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players. However, the high cost and technical limitations of particle counters are adversely impacting the growth of this market.

Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region – Global Forecast to 2025 The particle counters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 554 million by 2025 from USD 346 million in 2020.

“The portable particle counters segment accounted for the larger share of the airborne particle counters market, by type, in 2019”

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into portable particle counters, handheld particle counters, remote particle counters, and condensation particle counters. The portable particle counters segment is estimated to command the largest share of the airborne particle counters market in 2019; it is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The advantages associated with portable particle counters, such as high Flow rate and sensitivity, are driving the demand for portable particle counters.

“By type, the online/inline particle counters segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019”

Liquid particle counters are further segmented into online/inline particle counters and offline particle counters. Online/inline particle counters commanded the largest share of the liquid particle counters market in 2019; this segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages associated with these devices, such as online sampling and continuous condition monitoring. Furthermore, growth in the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries, which require continuous monitoring of fluids, is also expected to support growth in this market segment.

“By end user, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019”

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into the life sciences & medical device industry, semiconductor industry, automotive industry, aerospace industry, food & beverage industry, and other end users. In 2019, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market. Market growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure. The increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing from the Asian region and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies are also propelling the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment.

“The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

The particle counters market in the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the tremendous growth in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage testing, and medical device industries; increasing R&D funding; growing number of CROs; favorable government initiatives to promote the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries; and growing concerns about environmental monitoring & food safety.

