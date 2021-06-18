Chromatography Instruments Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025| PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Phenomenex (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cytiva (GE Healthcare) (US)

Growth in the chromatography instruments market can be attributed to increasing investments by pharma and biotech companies in R&D activities, growing demand for hyphenated chromatography techniques, and rising adoption of chromatography techniques across various industries. However, the dearth of skilled professionals and high costs of advanced chromatography instruments may restrain market growth.

Chromatography Instruments Market by Type (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography), Consumable & Accessory (Columns, Detectors, Pressure Regulators), End User (Life Science Industry, Oil & Gas Industry), and Region – Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2025 The global chromatography instruments market is projected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2025 from USD 8.6 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Some of the major players in the market include Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Phenomenex (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cytiva (GE Healthcare) (US), Hitachi (Japan), Restek Corporation (US), DANI Instruments S.p.A. (Italy), Scion Instruments (US), Gilson, Inc (US), JASCO, Inc. (US), Hamilton Company (US), SRI Instruments (US), Trajan Scientific (Australia), GL Sciences (Japan) and Valco Instruments Company, Inc. (US) among others.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many lives and businesses on an unprecedented scale. The analytical instrumentation sector is facing challenges in its manufacturing and supply chain, such as delivering products to end-users in a timely manner as well as attending to an uneven demand for products and services. The chromatography instruments market is also facing a period of short-term negative growth, which can be attributed to factors such as a decline in the product demand from major end-users, limited operations in most of the industries, inadequate funding to research and academic institutes, temporary closure of major academic institutes, and disrupted supply chain and challenges in terms of providing essential/post-sales services. However, the pandemic is not estimated to have long-term effects on the fundamental growth drivers in the chromatography products market. It is estimated that market reconciliation and development would be seen towards the start of 2021.

“The liquid chromatography systems segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.”

On the basis of type, the chromatography instruments market is segmented into liquid chromatography (LC) systems, gas chromatography (GC) systems, supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) systems and thin-layer chromatography systems (TLC). Liquid chromatography systems include high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems, ultra-high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) systems, medium-pressure liquid chromatography (MPLC) systems, flash chromatography (FC) systems and other liquid chromatography systems. The liquid chromatography systems segment held the largest share of the chromatography instruments market in 2019. The large share is attributed to increasing demand for HPLC and UHPLC systems in the life science industry.

“The columns segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis of consumable & accessory, the chromatography instruments market is broadly segmented into column, column accessories, auto sampler, auto sampler accessories, flow management accessories, solvents/reagents/adsorbents, chromatography fittings and tubing, detectors, mobile phase accessories, fraction collectors, pressure regulators, and other accessories. The columns segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the chromatography instruments market in 2020, major factor being the continuous demand for columns in the separation process. Availability of different types of columns such as reversed-phase columns, ion-exchange columns, size exclusion columns, hydrophilic interaction columns, hydrophobic interaction columns and ion exchange columns among others will further increase the demand for such columns across various industries.

“The life science industry to garner large market share during the forecast period.”

On the basis of end-user industry, the chromatography instruments market is segmented into life science industry, academic & research institutes, oil & gas industry, environmental agencies, food & beverage industry and other end-user industries. The life science industry held the largest share of the chromatography instruments market in 2019 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast years. The life science industry involves a wide range of production processes ranging from simple chemical synthesis to complex drug production. Usage of chromatography techniques in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies during various downstream stages of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical drug discovery, drug research & development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies is likely to support the market growth during the forecast period.

“The Asia Pacific chromatography instruments market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the chromatography instruments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate can be attributed to the significant growth in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and biosimilars market in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, big pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their drug discovery and development studies to Asian countries, resulting in an increased demand for separation procedures within this region. Increasing number of novel chromatography instruments being launched by companies in the Asia Pacific region will further favor the market growth.

