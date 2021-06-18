Inspection Machines Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025| Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), OPTEL Group (Canada), Körber AG (Germany), Cognex Corporation (US)

Based on product, the inspection machines market is segmented into vision inspection systems, X-ray inspection systems, leak detection systems, metal detectors, combination systems, check weighers, software, and other inspection systems. The vision inspection systems segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of vision inspection systems in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, and food industries compared to other systems due to their ease of use, easy adaptability, and high performance. These inspection systems also provide users with advanced capabilities such as incorporating smart cameras, high working capacity, consistency of inspection, and compatibility with different types of software.

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of inspection systems throughout their production lines due to the growing concerns to the regulatory mandates introduced by the government and regulatory bodies in the healthcare industry to maintain compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Also, the increasing adoption of automated inspection systems in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growth in the number of product recalls, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line, and technological advancements in inspection systems support the growth of the market. However, the complexities of introducing inspection machines in a production line may hamper the market’s growth to a certain extent.

The key players operating in the inspection machines market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), OPTEL Group (Canada), Körber AG (Germany), Cognex Corporation (US), METTLER-TOLEDO International Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), ACG Group (India), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Antares Vision S.p.A. (Italy), Brevetti CEA SpA (Italy), Jekson Vision Private Limited (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Systech International (US), LOMA Systems (UK), Laetus GmbH (Germany), VITRONIC (Germany), WIPOTEC-OCS GmbH (Germany), and SEA Vision S.r.l. (Italy)..

Based on type, the fully-automated inspection machines segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the fully automated machines segment commanded the largest share in 2019, followed by semi-automated and manual machines. The large share of the fully automated machines segment can be attributed to these systems’ benefits, such as high throughput rate, maximum inspection accuracy, high detection rate, and compliance with high standard regulations compared to the other systems. The real-time defect tracking capability of these systems makes it a choice to avoid reinsertion, and are thus being adopted across various industries. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for quality requirements as part of the zero-error strategy, increasing need to reduce particles and cosmetic defects, and technological advancements in this segment will continue to drive market growth.

Based on packaging type, the inspection machines market is segmented into segmented into ampoules & vials, syringes, blister packaging, bottles, and other packaging types based on packaging type. In 2019, the ampoules & vials segment dominated the inspection machines market, by packaging type. The large share of the ampoules & vials segment can be attributed to its rising adoption in the pharmaceutical industry for biopharmaceutical and vaccine delivery, which leads to the increasing adoption of inspection systems.

Based on end users, the inspection machines market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, food processing & packaging companies, and other end users (nutraceuticals and cosmetic companies). The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Inspection machines are widely used in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for quality checks and quality assurance, which is a major factor in driving the market growth. Furthermore, a growing number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are utilizing inspection machines owing to factors such as the increasing compliance to GMP guidelines and the increasing number of inspection checkpoints in the production & packaging lines, stringent government regulations, the increasing need to combat counterfeit pharmaceutical products, product recalls, and the prevention of loss of business revenue due to the deployment of inspection machines.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the inspection machines market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies & medical device manufacturers in the region, stringent regulatory mandates for healthcare manufacturers, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints in the production line, and highly regulated inspection standards & obligatory compliance in the region. Moreover, several major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US is a center for innovation in the inspection machines market..

