Patient Access Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025

The patient access services market, by type, is segmented into support and maintenance, implementation, and training and education services. In 2019, the support and maintenance services segment accounted for the largest market share. Factors such as the increasing demand for upgradation and enhancements along with the increasing complexity of patient access software are driving the growth of the support and maintenance services segment.

Patient Access Solutions Market by product & service (Training services, Eligibility Verification, Medical Necessity, Pre-certification), Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud, On premise), End-User (Providers, HCIT Outsourcing Companies) – Global Forecast to 2025 The global patient access solutions market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Increasing patient volume and subsequent growth in the demand for health insurance, the growing importance of denials management, declining reimbursement rates, increase in the volume of unstructured data in the healthcare industry, and the rising need to curtail escalating healthcare costs are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, high deployment costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

“Services to have the largest share in Patient access solutions market”

Based on product and service, the patient access solutions market is segmented into services and software. The services segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient access solutions market in 2019. The introduction of complex software and the need for system integration are expected to boost the services market in the coming years.

“Support and Maintenance services to have the largest share in 2019 ”

“Automated updating features to support the growth of web & cloud based solutions”

Based on delivery mode, the patient access solutions market is segmented into web and cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions. In 2019, the web and cloud-based solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient access solutions market. The flexibility of working from remote areas, affordability, and automated updating features are some of the key advantages associated with web and cloud-based solutions.

“North America dominated the Patient access solutions market in 2019”

North America dominated the patient access solutions market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America’s large share in the global market is attributed to factors such as stringent regulations, increasing government support for improving healthcare infrastructure, the need for reducing healthcare costs, increasing volume of claims denials, high number of private healthcare payers and well-established government payers

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 42%, Tier 2: 31%, and Tier 3: 27%

– Tier 1: 42%, Tier 2: 31%, and Tier 3: 27% By Designation – C-level: 30%, Director-level: 45%, and Others: 25%

– C-level: 30%, Director-level: 45%, and Others: 25% By Region – North America: 42%, Europe: 28%, APAC: 19%, LATAM:9%, MEA:2%

