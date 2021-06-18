Fluid Management Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025| Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Fluid Management Systems Market report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. It gives an explanation about a methodical investigation of the existing scenario of the global market, which takes into account several market dynamics. With the market data of this industry analysis report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for the industry can be identified and analyzed. Excellent practice models and methods of research utilized while generating this market document reveals the best opportunities to thrive in the market. While generating this Fluid Management Systems Market report, markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored.

Fluid Management Systems Market by Product (Standalone (Dialyzers, Insufflators, Suction) Integrated Systems, Disposables, Accessories), Application (Urology, Nephrology, Laparoscopy) End User (Hospitals, Dialysis Centers) – Global Forecast to 2025 The fluid management systems and accessories market is projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Key players in the fluid management systems and accessories market

The key players operating in the fluid management systems and accessories market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), CONMED Corporation (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Thermedx, LLC. (US), COMEG Medical Technologies (Germany), and EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany).

The overall growth in the global fluid management systems and accessories market is driven by the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries conducted, the growing ESRD patient population, technological advancements, and government support for endosurgical procedures. Emerging markets are expected to provide significant opportunities for providers of fluid management systems and accessories. However, the high cost of endosurgical procedures, a lack of awareness, and the dearth of sufficient surgeons may affect market growth negatively during the forecast period.

Based on product, the disposables & accessories segment holds the largest share in fluid management systems and accessories market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the fluid management systems and accessories market is segmented into systems and disposables & accessories. The fluid management systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly driven by the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries and the high adoption of these systems in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Based on type, the dialyzers segment holds the largest share in fluid management systems market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the fluid management systems market is segmented into Dialyzers, insufflators, suction/evacuation and irrigation systems, fluid waste management systems, fluid warming systems, and other standalone fluid management systems. The dialyzers segment accounted for the largest share of the standalone fluid management systems market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increase in the number of end-stage kidney patients, along with the increase in the number of dialysis centers across the globe.

Based on application, the biopharmaceutical production segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the fluid management systems and accessories market is categorized into urology and nephrology, gastroenterology, gynecology/obstetrics, laparoscopy, bronchoscopy, cardiology, arthroscopy, otoscopy, dentistry, neurology, and other applications. The laparoscopy, application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this application segment is mainly driven by the growing shift towards minimally invasive procedures, which boosts the number of laparoscopic surgeries performed worldwide

Hospitals end user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the fluid management systems and accessories market during the forecast period

Based on end users, the fluid management systems and accessories market is segmented into hospitals, dialysis centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment can mainly be attributed to the large number of surgical procedures performed in these facilities and the increasing government & private funding for hospitals.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the fluid management systems and accessories market in 2019

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the fluid management systems and accessories market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this region can be attributed to the growth in the aging and chronically ill population, increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, growth in the number of dialysis centers, rising usage of single-use disposable accessories, and advancements in technologies. Moreover, considering the increasing prevalence of cancer, the demand and adoption of endoscopic, diagnostic, and surgical procedures are expected to increase in North America in the coming years. This, in turn, will further drive the growth of the North American fluid management systems and accessories market in the coming years.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–35%, and Tier 3–25%

By Designation – C-level–25%, Director-level–55%, Others–20%

By Region – North America–40%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America-10%, Middle East and Africa–5%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the fluid management systems and accessories market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, end user, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various fluid management systems and accessories products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global fluid management systems and accessories market. The report analyzes this market by product, application, and end user

