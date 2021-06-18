Clinical Trial Management System Market Report By COVID-19 Outbreak – Bioclinica (US), IBM (US) Bio-Optronics (US), Datatrak (US), Veeva Systems (US), DSG (US)

The Clinical Trial Management System Market document has been produced with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations conducted through social and opinion research. The principal areas of market analysis such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are studied very vigilantly and precisely throughout the report. For a clear and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts. Clinical Trial Management System Market research report assist businesses with intelligent decision making and better manage the marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business.

The clinical trial management system market is projected to reach USD 1,590 Million by 2025 from USD 801 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of the CTMS market is driven by rising industry-academia collaborations, the increasing number of clinical trials, rising technology adoption, and government support for research trials. However, budget constraints and limited knowledge about advanced CTMS solutions restrain the market growth

Some of the prominent players in the clinical trial management system market include Oracle Corporation (US), Medidata Solutions (US), Parexel International (US), Bioclinica (US), IBM (US) Bio-Optronics (US), Datatrak (US), Veeva Systems (US), DSG (US), MasterControl (US), ERT (US), Advarra Technology Solutions (US), MedNet Solutions (US), ArisGlobal (US), DZS Clinical Services (US), Crucial Data Solutions (US), Ennov (France), DataStat (US), and RealTime Software Solutions LLC (US), among others.

“In terms deployment mode, enterprise-wide segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the deployment mode, the clinical trial management system market is segmented into enterprise-wide and on-site CTMS. The enterprise-wide segment accounted for the largest share in the year 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its widespread adoption by the majority of end users due to its benefits.

In terms delivery mode, web-based (on demand) segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the delivery mode, the clinical trial management system market is segmented into web-based (on demand), licensed enterprise (on-premise), and cloud-based (SaaS) . The web-based (on demand) segment accounted for the largest share in the year 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by web-based software, such as easy access, improved productivity, and time and cost-efficiency.

“In terms of products & service, software segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the product & service, the clinical trial management system market is segmented into software and service. Rising R&D expenditure, an increasing number of clinical trials, and the growing adoption of clinical trial management solutions are some of the key factors driving the growth of the software market

“Large pharma-biotech companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the clinical trial management system market, by the end user” `

The clinical trial management system market has been segmented based on end-user category—large pharma-biotech companies, small & mid-sized pharma-biotech companies, CROs, medical device manufacturers, and other end users. Large pharma-biotech companies segment accounted the highest market share in the year 2019. The CROs segment holds the second-largest market share; it is projected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2019, Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of theclinical trial management system market. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include increasing government funding to support clinical trials, the presence of less stringent regulatory guidelines as compared to developed nations, a large patient base, faster rate of patient recruitment for clinical trials than mature nations, low operating costs for conducting clinical trials, a shortage of trial volunteers in Europe and North America, and the growing number of pharmaceutical companies and CROs in the region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16% By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76% By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%

Research Coverage

This report studies the clinical trial management system market based on deployment, delivery, product & service, end user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

