Blood Culture Tests Market 2021 Top Companies Analysis: bioMérieux SA (France), Luminex Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), IRIDICA (US)

The blood culture tests market is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025 from USD 4.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Blood Culture Tests Market by Method (Automated, Conventional), Product (Consumable, Media, Instruments), Technology (PCR, Microarray, Proteomic), Application (Bacteremia, Mycobacterial), End User (Hospital, Academic Research) – Global Forecast to 2025 The prominent players in this market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Luminex Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), IRIDICA (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), T2 Biosystems, Inc. (US), Anaerobe Systems, Inc. (US), OpGen, Inc. (US), Meditech Technologies India Private Limited (India), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), BINDER GmbH (Germany), Biobase Biotech (Jinan) Co., Ltd. (China), Scenker Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Bulldog Bio, Inc. (US), Axiom Laboratories (India), and HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Growth in the blood culture tests market can be attributed to increasing number of sepsis cases and high cost of treatment, rising geriatric population, high incidence of bloodstream infections, growth in the demand for rapid diagnostic techniques, and the high prevalence of infectious diseases. However, the high cost of automated instruments and a lack of skilled laboratory technicians are limiting the growth of this market during the forecast period to certain extent.

“The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.”

Based on products, the blood culture tests market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software and services. Consumables is the largest and fastest-growing segment in 2019. This large share and high growth can be attributed the recurring requirement of consumables as compared to instruments which is the key factor driving the growth of this segment.

“The bacteremia applications segment will continue to dominate the blood culture tests market during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the blood culture tests market is segmented into bacteremia, fungemia, and mycobacterial detection. Among these application segments, bacteremia accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Also, this segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing number of bloodstream infections and the growing number of sepsis cases worldwide. “The blood culture tests market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the blood culture tests market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing geriatric population in Japan and China and the healthcare reforms and government initiatives & investments in several APAC countries.

