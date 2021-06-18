Women’s Health Diagnostics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026| Hologic, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

The Women’s Health Diagnostics Market research report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. Moreover, businesses can apply the information included in this report to decide on their production and marketing strategies. The major topics such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are studied in detail in this report. By leveraging the global experience of industry analysts, consultants and domain experts, this market document has been prepared and delivered with excellence. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this Women’s Health Diagnostics Market report.

Key players in the Women’s Health Diagnostics Market

The key players operating in the women’s health diagnostics market include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (US), SuperSonic Imagine (France), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), DIALAB GmbH (Austria), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), MedGyn Products, Inc. (US), Cook Medical, Inc. (US), Osteometer MediTech, Inc. (Denmark), and NeuroLogica Corporation (US).

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market by Application (Biopsy, Cervical & Ovarian Cancer Testing, PAP Smear, HPV, TORCH, Prenatal Testing, Hepatitis, Ultrasound, Obstetrics), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care), COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025 The women’s health diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2025 from USD 25.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

In the past decade, the demand for various health diagnostic tests has increased significantly across the globe. Currently, the market is mainly driven by growing awareness about various health-related disorders, rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle disorders, and the high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis in women across the globe. The increasing adoption of POC diagnostic testing and the growth in the number of diagnostic and imaging centers are also expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of diagnostic devices, tests, and procedures; shortage of skilled laboratory technicians; and insufficient reimbursements for diagnostic tests are expected to restrain this market’s growth to a certain extent.

Based on application, the breast cancer testing segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the women’s health diagnostics market is divided into nine segments—osteoporosis testing, OVC testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, STD testing, and ultrasound tests. The breast cancer testing segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness about advanced breast cancer diagnostic techniques, such as ABUS.

Based on end user, the home care settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the women’s health diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic & imaging centers, and home care settings. The home care settings segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing advantages of using self-testing kits will continue to drive market growth. Patient self-testing enables patients to better manage their diseases by utilizing home/self-testing kits. Technological advancements have made many self-testing kits available for various conditions, such as pregnancy and ovulation.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the women’s health diagnostics market in 2019

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the women’s health diagnostics market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer among women, the growing focus of manufacturers of women’s health diagnostic products on expanding their presence in this region, and the increasing demand for fertility testing monitors. In addition, the rising acceptance of POC diagnostics and PST practices is also expected to drive the growth of this regional segment during the forecast period.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the women’s health diagnostics market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as application type, end user, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various women’s health diagnostic products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global women’s health diagnostics market. The report analyzes this market by application, and end user

Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global women’s health diagnostics market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by application, and end user

Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global women’s health diagnostics market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global women’s health diagnostics market.

