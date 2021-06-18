Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026| GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US)

The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market research report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. Moreover, businesses can apply the information included in this report to decide on their production and marketing strategies. The major topics such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are studied in detail in this report. By leveraging the global experience of industry analysts, consultants and domain experts, this market document has been prepared and delivered with excellence. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market report.

The growth of this market is driven owing to the increasing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing obesity rate, and investments, funds, and grants for research in the field of BPH treatment. Also, the emerging markets and promising product pipeline is anticipated to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in this market are GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), and Teleflex Incorporated (US).

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market by Type [Drug (Alpha Blockers(Tamsulosin, Doxazosin), 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors (Finasteride, Dutasteride), Surgical Treatment (TURP, TUMT, TUNA], End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2026 The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 10.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026.

“Drug treatment is expected to hold the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market, by type in 2021.”

Based on the type, the BPH treatment market is segmented into drug treatment and surgical treatment. Drug treatment is the largest and the fastest-growing segment in this market. This can primarily be attributed to the use of medications as the first line of treatment among men with mild to moderate symptoms of BPH.

“Home healthcare is expected to hold the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market, in 2021.”

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into home healthcare and hospitals & clinics. In 2019, home healthcare accounted for the largest share of this market, as most patients are prescribed medications over surgery. Patients are also advised to continue taking medications for a few weeks post-surgery and may even require catheters for a few days. As a result, the emphasis in his market is skewed toward home healthcare over hospital care.

“North America commanded the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market in 2021.”

On the basis of region, the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric and obese population and the availability of research funding are the major factors driving the market growth. Initiatives by key players are also expected to contribute to the market.

Research Coverage

This report studies the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market based on type, end user and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

