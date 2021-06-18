Latest Trending Report on Thermal Ceramics Market Forecasts: 8.4% CAGR to 2023

The global report titled “Thermal Ceramics Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Thermal Ceramics Market is estimated to be USD 3.36 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.02 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2018 to 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Thermal Ceramics Market:

Morgan Thermal Ceramics (UK)

Unifrax (US)

IBIDEN (Japan)

Isolite Insulating Products (Japan)

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials (China)

RHI Magnesita (Austria)

Rath (US)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

3M (US)

YESO Insulating Products (China)

Based on end-use industry, the manufacturing segment of the thermal ceramics market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This segment includes industries such as automotive, cement, electronics, glass, and refractory. The high growth in the cement industry, owing to urbanization and industrialization, is fueling the demand for thermal ceramics.

Ceramic fibers are the most commonly used thermal ceramics due to their superior properties across a widetemperature range, generally from 650°C and above. Properties such as low thermal conductivity and lightweight make ceramic fibers effective for insulation.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type– Tier1-70%, Tier2 -20%, and Tier3-10%

By Designation- C Level-5%, Director Level-20%, and Others-75%

By Region-North America-10%, Europe-30%, Asia Pacific-40%, Middle East& Africa -15%, and South America-5%

Competitive Landscape of Thermal Ceramics Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Investment & Expansion

3.2 Merger & Acquisition

3.3 New Product Launch

3.4 Agreement

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in the thermal ceramics market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and its various sub segments. This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies.

