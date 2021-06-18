Find out What Are the Major Factors Behind the Plastic Straps Market to Boom at Global Industry

Latest research report on “Plastic Straps Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Plastic Straps Market is projected to grow from USD 1.55 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.68 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2018 to 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Plastic Straps Market:

Crown Holdings (US)

Polychem Corporation (US)

Teufelberger (Austria)

FROMM Packaging (US)

Messersi Packaging (Italy)

Dubose Strapping (US)

Auto Strap (India)

PAC Strapping (US)

The polypropylene straps type segment is projected to lead the plastic straps market during the forecast period in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the wide applicability of polypropylene straps in various industries such as steel, paper, and fiber as these straps offer high tensile resistance, improved flexibility, and excellent corrosion resistance.

The paper end-use industry segment is projected to lead the plastic straps market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Plastic straps are used for bundling items such as newspapers together for their convenient handling and shipment.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 –43%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3–21%

By Designation: C Level –21%, Director Level –29%, and Others – 50%

By Region: North America – 31%, Europe –25%, Asia Pacific–17%, and South America –17%, and the Middle East & Africa- 10%

Competitive Landscape of Plastic Straps Market:

Research Coverage:

This report covers the plastic straps market, in terms of value and volume and forecasts the market size till 2023. The report also includes the segmentation of the plastic straps market based on type (polyester straps, polypropylene straps, nylon straps, and others), end-use industry (paper, steel, fiber, bricks & tiles, cotton, and others), and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America).

