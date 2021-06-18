PU Films Market by Type (Polyether PU films and Polyester PU Films), Function (Thermoplastic-based PU films and Thermoset-based PU films), End-Use Industry (Textile & Leisure, Automotive & Aerospace, and Medical)

The global report titled “PU Films Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The PU Films Market is estimated to be USD 449.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 688.6 Million by 2023,at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018.

Top Companies Profiled in the PU Films Market:

Covestro (Germany)

SWM International(US)

3M Company (US)

DingZing Advanced Materials (Taiwan)

Coveris (US)

Dunmore(US)

MH&W International (US)

PAR Group (UK)

RTP Company (US)

Permali (UK)

The textile & leisure end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023, owing to the increased demand for textile & leisure products across the world. Growing population and increase in their disposable income drive the demand for textile & leisure products.

APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the PU films market in 2018, owing to the increased production of automobiles in this region. Increase in automobile production in APAC is primarily driven by the presence of leading automotive OEMs in this region.

