Friction Materials Market by Product (Pads, Linings, Discs, Blocks), Business Type (OE and Aftersales), Application (Brakes, Clutches), End-use Industry (Automotive, Railway, Construction)

The global report titled “Friction Materials Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Friction Materials Market size is projected to grow from USD 44.65 Million in 2018 to USD 57.04 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Friction Materials Market:

Akebono Brake Industry (Japan)

Federal-Mogul Holdings (US)

Miba (Austria)

Fras-Le (Brazil)

Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Valeo Friction Materials India (India)

Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology (China)

Carlisle Brake & Friction (US)

Based on product, the pads segment is projected to lead the overall friction materials market from 2018 to 2023. Pads are used in brake systems and are exposed to significant friction, which leads to wear and tear. Friction pads are less prone to release dust on abrasion and can withstand high temperature.

The market for friction materials projected to witness the highest CAGR in the brakes application segment between 2018 and 2023. Brake systems are essential to decelerate or control acceleration of vehicle or machinery. The high demand for friction brakes from end-use industries such as automotive and railway is driving the growth in brakes application segment.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Friction Materials Market

4.2 Friction Materials Market, By Region

4.3 Friction Materials Market, By Product and End-Use Industry

4.4 Friction Materials Market, By Country

4.5 Friction Materials Market, By End-Use Industry and Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Upsurge in Worldwide Demand for Passenger and Commercial Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Underdeveloped Friction Materials Market in Middle East & Africa Region in Automotive End-Use Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Demand for Lightweight Friction Products in Automotive End-Use Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Advancements in Braking Technologies to Eradicate the Use of Friction Materials

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Friction Materials: Material Overview

5.5.1 Non-Asbestos Organic (Nao)

5.5.2 Low Steel

5.5.3 Semi-Metallic

5.5.4 Sintered Metals

5.5.5 Ceramic

5.5.6 Asbestos

5.5.7 Others (Aramid Fiber, Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Rubber, Paper, Etc.)

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicator

5.6.1 Automotive

5.6.2 Construction

6 Friction Materials Market, By Product

…..And More

