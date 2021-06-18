Foam Tape Market by Resin (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Technology (Solvent, Water, Hot-Melt), Type (PE, PU, Acrylic), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Printing)

Global Foam Tape Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Foam Tape market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Foam Tape Market is projected to grow from USD 7.44 Billion in 2018 to USD 10.35 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.83% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Foam Tape Market:

3M Company (US)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Tesa SE (Germany)

Lintec Corporation (Japan)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

3F (Germany)

Halco (US)

Scapa Group Plc (UK)

Automotive is expected to be the leading end-use industry of foam tape during the forecast period, in terms of volume. In the automotive industry, foam tape-is used in plate panels, roof molding, outer belt moldings, rocker panel/claddings, emblem &nameplates, rear spoilers, body & bumper side moldings, side mirrors, and side fenders/wheel flares.

The APAC region is projected to lead the foam tape market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. The economic growth of the emerging countries such as China, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, is expected to drive the demand for foam tape in the region. China is expected to lead the foam tape market in the APAC region.

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on foam tape offered by top players in the foam tape market

Product Development/Innovations: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the foam tape market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for foam tape across various regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the foam tape market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the foam tape market

