Construction Fabrics Market by Type (PVC, PTFE, ETFE), Application (Tensile Architecture, Awnings & Canopies, Facades), and Region

Global Construction Fabrics market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Construction Fabrics market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Construction Fabrics Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.47 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.26 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Construction Fabrics Market:

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)

Low & Bonar (UK)

Sattler AG (Austria)

Taiyo Kogyo Corporation (Japan)

Serge Ferrari (France)

Saint-Gobain (France)

The PVC construction fabrics segment is expected to lead the overall construction fabrics market in 2018, in terms of value. The use of construction fabrics in architectural membranes and facades enables designers, architects, and engineers to create revolutionary designs.

The construction fabrics market in this region is fragmented with the presence of a large number of local manufacturers and global suppliers. Local manufacturers in the region are mostly engaged in producing PVC based construction fabrics for architectural and building & construction applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Construction Fabrics Market

4.2 Construction Fabrics Market, By Type

4.3 Construction Fabrics Market in Europe, By Application and Country

4.4 Construction Fabrics Market, Developed vs. Developing Economies

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Functional and Aesthetic Benefits in Modern Architecture

5.2.1.2 Energy Efficiency

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Easy Availability of Inexpensive Substitutes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Disposal and Recycling of Waste

5.2.4.2 Lack of Experienced Workforce

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecasts of GDP

6 Construction Fabrics Market, By Type