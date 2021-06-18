Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Product Type, Refrigerant Type (Fluorocarbons, Hydrocarbons, Inorganics) Application (Hotels & Restaurants, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets)

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 33.58 Billion in 2018 to USD 45.45 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2%, from 2018 to 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market:

Carrier Corporation (US)

Emerson Electric Company (US)

Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

The super markets & hypermarkets application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the commercial refrigeration equipment market from 2018 to 2023. Supermarkets and hypermarkets cannot survive without the commercial refrigeration equipment.

The refrigerated display cases application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the commercial refrigeration equipment market from 2018 to 2023. Refrigerated display cases are commercial refrigeration equipment used for storing food & beverages at retail outlets, such as bakeries, dairy stores, grocery stores, wine shops, convenience stores, supermarkets, and food service providers, such as hotels, restaurants, and bars.

Competitive Landscape of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market:

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.3.1 New Product Launches

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Expansions

10.3.4 Agreements

10.3.5 Joint Ventures

