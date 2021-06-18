Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Controlled-release Fertilizers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Controlled-release Fertilizers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type:
- Sulphur-coated Urea (SCU)
- Polymer-Coated Products
- Polymer/ Sulphur-Coated Products
- Others
Segment by Application:
- Professional Application
- Consumers Using
- Agriculture Industry
By Company:
- Nutrien
- J.R. Simplot
- Koch
- Knox
- ICL
- Harrell’s
- Helena Chemicals
- Florikan
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Controlled-release Fertilizers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Sulphur-coated Urea (SCU)
1.2.3 Polymer-Coated Products
1.2.4 Polymer/ Sulphur-Coated Products
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Professional Application
1.3.3 Consumers Using
1.3.4 Agriculture Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Production
2.1 Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
