Coated Fabrics Market by Product (Polymer, Rubber and Fabric-backed wall coverings), Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Awnings, Roofing & Canopies, Furniture & Seating)

Global Coated Fabrics Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Coated Fabrics market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Coated Fabrics Market is projected to grow from USD 23.93 Billion in 2018 to USD 29.14 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Coated Fabrics Market:

Continental AG (Germany)

Spradling International Inc. (US)

Seaman Corporation (US)

Saint-Gobain SA (France)

Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)

Serge Ferrari Group (France)

Low & Bonar Plc (UK)

OMNOVO Solutions Inc. (US)

The polymer-coated fabrics market accounted for the largest share, in terms of both value and volume, in 2017. High demand for these fabrics in applications such as transportation, protective clothing, architecture, and others is driving the demand for polymer-coated fabrics.

The coated fabrics market in the transportation application accounted for the largest share in 2017.The rising safety standards and increasing demand from automobile, aircraft, and railways are majorly driving the coated fabrics market in the transportation application.

Competitive Landscape of Coated Fabrics Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis, 2017

2.1 Continental Ag

2.2 Trelleborg Ab

2.3 Saint-Gobain S.A.

2.4 Sieon Industries N.V.

2.5 Serge Ferrari Group

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Expansions

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Agreements

3.5 Partnerships

