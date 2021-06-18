At a CAGR of 9.5% | Carbon Felt & Graphite Felt Market Worth $460.8 Million by 2023

Global Carbon Felt & Graphite Felt market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Carbon Felt & Graphite Felt market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market size is estimated at USD 292.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 460.8 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Carbon Felt & Graphite Felt Market:

SGL Group (Germany)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Kureha Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd. (China)

Chemshine Carbon Co., Ltd. (China)

CM Carbon Co., Ltd. (China)

Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)

The batteries application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Carbon and graphite felts are used as electrodes for VRFBs due of its broad operational range, chemical stability, lightweight, and low cost.

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023 in the carbon felt and graphite felt market. The growing demand for carbon and graphite felts along with a string focus on emission control policies, energy savings, environmentally friendly products, and industry consolidation have encouraged innovations and technological developments in the market.

