Blow-fill-seal Technology Market by Material (Polypropylene & Polyethylene), Product (Bottles, Vials, Ampoules), End-use Industry (Pharmaceutical), and Region

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Blow-fill-seal Technology market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Get Free Sample PDF (including full TOC, Tables and Figures) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1695113

The Global Market for the Blow-fill-Seal Technology is projected to grow from USD 292.3 Million in 2018, to reach USD 386.0 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.71%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Blow-fill-seal Technology Market:

Catalent (US)

Recipharm (Sweden)

Unither Pharmaceuticals (France)

Rommelag (Germany)

Pharmapack (Japan)

Unipharma (US)

Curida (Norway)

Weiler Engineering (US)

The Ritedose Corporation (US)

Unicep Packaging (US)

Lyondellbasell (US)

Gerresheimer (Germany)

BioConnection (Netherlands)

NuPharm Group (Germany)

Salvat (Spain)

PrimaPharma (US)

Asept Pak (US)

Plastikon (US)

Birgi Mefar Group (Turkey)

UNOLAB (Spain)

The polypropylene segment, by material, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The increase in demand from the pharmaceutical &healthcare industries is driving the growth of polypropylenein the blow-fill-seal technology market. PP is largely used for the manufacture of products, including bottles, vials, and ampoules using the BFS technology.

(Single User License: US $ 4950)

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1695113

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, followed by North America. In the Asia Pacific region, China is the largest consumer of the blow-fill-seal technology, followed by Japan. China, with its growing pharmaceutical & healthcare and food & beverage industries, is expected to drive the blow-fill-seal technology market.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, By Product, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 2 Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, By Product, 2016-2023 (Million Units)

Table 3 Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, By Material, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, By Material, 2016-2023 (Billion Units)

Table 5 PP Properties

Table 6 HDPE Properties

Table 7 LDPE Properties

Table 8 Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Size, By End-Use, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Size, By End-Use, 2016–2023 (Million Units)

Table 10 Blow-Fill-Seal Technology By Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 11 Blow-Fill-Seal Technology By Market Size, By Region, 2016–2023 (Million Units)

Table 12 North America: Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, By Country, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 13 North America: Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, By Country, 2016–2023 (Million Units)

Table 14 North America: Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, By Material, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 15 North America: Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, By Product, 2016–2023 (Million Units)

Table 16 North America: Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, By Product, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 17 North America: Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, By Product, 2016–2023 (Million Units)

Table 18 North America: Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, By End-Use, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 19 North America: Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, By End-Use, 2016–2023 (Million Units)

Table 20 US: Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, By Material, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

…..And More

Any Doubt or Need Customization Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1695113