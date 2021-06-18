Global N-Aminoethylpiperazine (CAS 140-31-8) Sales Market Report 2021

The global N-Aminoethylpiperazine (CAS 140-31-8) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Aminoethylpiperazine (CAS 140-31-8) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type:
- Purity 98%
- Purity 99%
Segment by Application:
- Polyurethane Resin
- Epoxy Resin
- Alkyd Resin
- Organic Synthesis
- Pharmaceutical Intermediates
- Other
The N-Aminoethylpiperazine (CAS 140-31-8) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the N-Aminoethylpiperazine (CAS 140-31-8) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company:
- Nouryon
- Huntsman
- Dow
- Tosoh
- Shaoxing Xingxin New Materials
- Hanzhou Ocean Chemical
- Norna Technology
- Nanjing Union Chemical
Table of content
