Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) market was valued at 566.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 639 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Researcher has surveyed the Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%):

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%):

Paint

Oilfield

Building Material

Personal Care and Cosmetic

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%):

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Dow Chemical

Luzhou North Chemical

Daicel Corporation

Chemcolloids

Zhejiang Haishen

