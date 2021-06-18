Global OEM Coatings Market Research Report 2021

The OEM Coatings Market report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type:
- Powder Coatings
- Water-borne Coatings
- Solvent-borne Coatings
- Radiation Curable Coatings
Segment by Application:
- Transportation
- Consumer Products
- Heavy Equipment
- Machinery
By Company:
- PPG Industries
- Akzo Nobel
- Axalta Coatings Systems
- The Sherwin-Williams
- The Valspar
- Jotun
- 3M
- BASF
- Nippon Paints
- Kansai Paint
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 OEM Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of OEM Coatings
1.2 OEM Coatings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global OEM Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Powder Coatings
1.2.3 Water-borne Coatings
1.2.4 Solvent-borne Coatings
1.2.5 Radiation Curable Coatings
1.3 OEM Coatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global OEM Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Consumer Products
1.3.4 Heavy Equipment
1.3.5 Machinery
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global OEM Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global OEM Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global OEM Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global OEM Coatings Market by Region
1.5.1 Global OEM Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America OEM Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe OEM Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China OEM Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan OEM Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global OEM Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
