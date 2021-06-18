Aramid Fiber Market Is Growing Significantly |Global Key Players like DowDuPont, Teijin Ltd, Toray Industries Inc, Hyosung Corp

Aramid Fiber Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Aramid Fiber Market is projected to grow from USD 3.28 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.78 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Aramid Fiber Market:

DowDuPont (US)

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

Toray Industries Inc. (South Korea)

Hyosung Corp. (South Korea)

Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea)

Huvis Corp. (South Korea)

Yantai Tayho Advanced Material Co. (China)

Kermel (France)

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. (China)

SRO Aramid (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd. (China)

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

By application, the security & protection segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The stringent regulations enforced by the government and other agencies in developed economies, such as the European countries and the US, play a pivotal role in driving the aramid fiber market.

The aramid fiber market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2024, owing to the increasing demand from emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea.

Competitive Landscape of Aramid Fiber Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansions & Investments

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 New Product Launches

3.4 Partnerships & Collaborations

