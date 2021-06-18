Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market Analysis 2017-2027 by Size, Share, Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast

The disposable hygiene adhesives are primarily used in the production of disposable hygienic products such as sanitary napkins and baby diapers. These additives are also used in medical dressing and hospital equipment. The global disposable hygiene adhesives market can be segmented on the basis of origin, type, application and end-use industry. On the basis of origin, it is sub-segmented into natural and synthetic. Synthetic hygiene adhesives are replacing the natural hygiene adhesives. The use of synthetic disposable hygiene adhesives is more prevalent in comparison to natural disposable hygiene adhesives. On the basis of type, it is segmented into pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA), amorphous poly-alpha-olefin (APAO), and polyurethane, ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA), styrene-ethylene-butadiene-styrene (SEBS), styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS) and styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) .On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into frontal tape adhesive, positioning adhesive, side tape adhesive, construction adhesive, elastic adhesive and core adhesive. On the basis of end-user, it is segmented into pharmaceutical, personal care, packaging and medical & healthcare. Medical & healthcare sub-segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate on the account of rising demand from various healthcare products. Additionally, increasing health awareness of the population is projected to increase the market size of the global disposable hygiene adhesives market during the forecast period.

The global disposable hygiene adhesives market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 10% during 2017-2027. It is anticipated to attain substantial market size during the forecast period. The rising awareness among the population towards the use of improved healthcare products coupled with increasing disposable income is anticipated to increase the market size during the forecast period.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

By region, Asia pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region on the account of rising disposable income of the population which promotes high spending towards the use of healthcare products. Additionally, the increasing birth rate in the developing countries is also anticipated to fuel the market in the forecast period.

The rising demand from various end-use industries coupled with growing population is anticipated to boost the market growth

The increasing demand from various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, packaging and healthcare is anticipated to increase the demand for disposable hygiene adhesives. The companies are focusing towards the developing the environment friendly products. The increasing awareness of the people towards the use of various healthcare products is anticipated to increase its demand during the forecast period.

The rising population increases the demand for the baby diapers and female sanitary napkins. Additionally, the increasing income of female population coupled with rapid urbanization is driving the market growth of the disposable hygiene adhesives market.

The report titled “Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global disposable hygiene adhesives market in terms of market segmentation by origin, by type, by application, by end-use industry and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global disposable hygiene adhesives market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation, Bostik,Guangdong Luhua New Material Technology Co., Ltd.,Foreverest Resources Ltd., Henkel AG & Co., Gitace, H.B. Fuller, Nordson Corporation and The Dow Chemical Company .The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global disposable hygiene adhesives market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

