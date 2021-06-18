Camphor Market Analysis 2017-2027 by Size, Share, Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast

The camphor is segment into application such Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Chemicals Industry, Food industry, others. Among this pharmaceutical is expected to dominate the overall market and is projected to reach a remarkable CAGR by 2027. The growing demand of camphor for medicinal purpose for the treatment of toenail, warts, cold sores, hemorrhoids, osteoarthritis, congestion, cough, and skin infections is likely to drive the growth of the market. Further, it is widely used I the form of liquid oil in pharmaceutical sector for making medicines.

Camphor market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. The camphor is expected to reach valuable USD million by the end of 2027. Additionally, it has several applications in various sectors such as agriculture and pharmaceutical and others which are expected to raise the demand of the camphor in upcoming years. Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market of camphor in term of market share in 2017 and continues its control over the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand of the camphor for the religious propose is expected to positive driving factor for the growth of the camphor market across the globe. Further North America is prominent market of camphor is expected to witness of high growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing population leading to high growth of food and pharmaceutical is major factor which drive the growth of the camphor market. Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. . The market is mainly expanding on the back of the growth and expansion of pharmaceutical industries in the region.

Rising demand of food

Adequate dosage of the camphor doesn’t harm the human body. It is widely used in manufacturing of various food products. The growing demand of the food as per the rising population is likely to drive the growth of the camphor market in upcoming year.

Increasing Research and Development activities in Pharmaceutical

Camphor is used in several end user industries such as agriculture, food, chemical, pharmaceutical and others. Among them it is widely used in the pharmaceutical. Camphor is used for making medicines of toenail, warts, cold sores, hemorrhoids, osteoarthritis, congestion, cough, and skin infections. Advancement and research activities in pharmaceutical for making more effective dosage by using camphor is expected to foster the growth of the camphor market during the forecast period.

In contrast, high flammability nature of the camphor is anticipated to negatively impact the growth of the dimethyl camphor market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Camphor Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global camphor market in terms of market segmentation by form, Application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global camphor market which includes company profiling of Taiwan Tekho Camphor Co., Ltd., Indukern Internacional, The Ji’An Cedar Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Hiya International, Saptagir Camphor Ltd., Mangalam Organics Limited, ther Prominent Player. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global aircraft control equipment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

