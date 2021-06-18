Heat Resistant Glass Market Analysis 2019-2027 by Size, Share, Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast

With increasing awareness regarding the safety measures to be adopted and spreading of heat and the after effects that follows later, the demand for heat resistant glass is estimated to increase over the forecast period. The inherent property of glass to resist heat and refract light is even improved by applying thermal and chemical coatings which makes it appropriate to be used for different applications. The new enhancements in glass technology has made it possible to improve the properties of glass with improvement in aesthetics, safety and comfort, thereby boosting the market growth by a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Further, the versatility of the heat resistant glass that ranges from very low temperature levels to high temperature levels along with research and development is anticipated to increase the demand as well as contribute to growth of the market over the forecast period.

The market is segmented by material type, heat resistant temperature type and application type. The material type segment is further segmented into tempered glass, borosilicate and glass- ceramic out of which, the tempered glass segment is anticipated to observe significant growth on account of its wide application for both residential as well as commercial purposes. The construction and building segment is anticipated to occupy leading market share on the back of requirement of safety, security and environment sustainability, coupled with increased demand for buildings and other constructions.

On regional basis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the leading market share on account of stringent rules and regulations regarding security and safety, coupled with the presence of large manufacturing firms in the region. Europe is anticipated to witness a significant growth on the back of huge investments in automobile sector. Asia- Pacific and Middle-East and Africa regions are anticipated to witness low levels of growth, owing to lower levels of awareness about the product.

Recent Innovations to Expand the Application Areas

The new innovations and developments taking place in the heat resistant glass industry such as application of thermal and chemical treatments,coupled withincreased requirement for lightweight and efficient material in aerospace and automation and transportation industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Industry Players Are Working Towards Minimizing The Barriers Faced By The Global Heat Resistant Glass Market

High costs of installations coupled with high energy consumption at the time of manufacturing, owing to the high temperature requirement, followed by limitations of glass chemically are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Heat Resistant Glass Market-Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2027”delivers detailed overview of the global heat resistant glass market in terms of market segmentation by material type, heat resistant temperature type, application type and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global heat resistant glass market which includes company profiling of Cincinnati Gasket & Industrial Glass Product & Solutions, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Corning Incorporated, SCHOTT AG, CoorsTek Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Ceram Tech and other prominent players.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global heat resistant glass market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

