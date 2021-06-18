Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market 2021| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027- Hikvision, Cisco Systems, Dahua

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Los Angeles, United State, –– The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Manufacturers of Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market are: Hikvision, Cisco Systems, Dahua, Axis Communications, Harmonic, Flir Systems, Bosch Security Systems, Matrox, VITEC, Netposa, Sumavision, ATEME, Tieline Technology

Market Segmentation:

The report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market by Type Segments:

8Mbps, 12Mbps, 16Mbps, Other

Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market by Application Segments:

Broadcast, Surveillance, Others

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Key Questions Answered:

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market in 2027?

Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market?

Which application could show the best growth in the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market?

What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in the future?

Which players will lead the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market in the coming years?

Which region will gain the largest share of the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market?

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the value chain, production, consumption, sales, and opportunities in the global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) market. Market players can also use it to get useful recommendations and suggestions from market experts and knowledgeable industry analysts.

Table of Contents:

1 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Overview

1.1 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Product Overview

1.2 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 8Mbps

1.2.2 12Mbps

1.2.3 16Mbps

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Advanced Video Coding (AVC) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) by Application

4.1 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Broadcast

4.1.2 Surveillance

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) by Country

5.1 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) by Country

6.1 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) by Country

8.1 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Business

10.1 Hikvision

10.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hikvision Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Hikvision Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Hikvision Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.1.5 Hikvision Recent Development

10.2 Cisco Systems

10.2.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cisco Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Cisco Systems Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Hikvision Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

10.3 Dahua

10.3.1 Dahua Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dahua Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Dahua Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Dahua Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.3.5 Dahua Recent Development

10.4 Axis Communications

10.4.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information

10.4.2 Axis Communications Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Axis Communications Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Axis Communications Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.4.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

10.5 Harmonic

10.5.1 Harmonic Corporation Information

10.5.2 Harmonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Harmonic Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Harmonic Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.5.5 Harmonic Recent Development

10.6 Flir Systems

10.6.1 Flir Systems Corporation Information

10.6.2 Flir Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Flir Systems Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Flir Systems Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.6.5 Flir Systems Recent Development

10.7 Bosch Security Systems

10.7.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bosch Security Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Bosch Security Systems Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Bosch Security Systems Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.7.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development

10.8 Matrox

10.8.1 Matrox Corporation Information

10.8.2 Matrox Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Matrox Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Matrox Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.8.5 Matrox Recent Development

10.9 VITEC

10.9.1 VITEC Corporation Information

10.9.2 VITEC Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 VITEC Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 VITEC Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.9.5 VITEC Recent Development

10.10 Netposa

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Netposa Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Netposa Recent Development

10.11 Sumavision

10.11.1 Sumavision Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sumavision Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sumavision Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sumavision Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.11.5 Sumavision Recent Development

10.12 ATEME

10.12.1 ATEME Corporation Information

10.12.2 ATEME Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ATEME Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 ATEME Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.12.5 ATEME Recent Development

10.13 Tieline Technology

10.13.1 Tieline Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tieline Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Tieline Technology Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Tieline Technology Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Products Offered

10.13.5 Tieline Technology Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Distributors

12.3 Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

