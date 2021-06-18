Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | GE, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

“

The report titled Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Ultra Solutions, Agito Medical, Soma Technology, Block Imaging, Whittemore Enterprises, Radiology Oncology Systems, Integrity Medical Systems, TRACO

Market Segmentation by Product: Heart-lung Machines

Coagulation Analyzers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Clinic

Other



The Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Heart-lung Machines

1.2.3 Coagulation Analyzers

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Industry Trends

2.4.2 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Drivers

2.4.3 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Challenges

2.4.4 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Restraints

3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales

3.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 GE

12.1.1 GE Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Overview

12.1.3 GE Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Products and Services

12.1.5 GE Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 GE Recent Developments

12.2 Siemens Healthcare

12.2.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Healthcare Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Healthcare Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens Healthcare Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Products and Services

12.2.5 Siemens Healthcare Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments

12.3 Philips Healthcare

12.3.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

12.3.2 Philips Healthcare Overview

12.3.3 Philips Healthcare Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Philips Healthcare Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Products and Services

12.3.5 Philips Healthcare Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

12.4 Ultra Solutions

12.4.1 Ultra Solutions Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ultra Solutions Overview

12.4.3 Ultra Solutions Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ultra Solutions Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Products and Services

12.4.5 Ultra Solutions Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Ultra Solutions Recent Developments

12.5 Agito Medical

12.5.1 Agito Medical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Agito Medical Overview

12.5.3 Agito Medical Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Agito Medical Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Products and Services

12.5.5 Agito Medical Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Agito Medical Recent Developments

12.6 Soma Technology

12.6.1 Soma Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Soma Technology Overview

12.6.3 Soma Technology Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Soma Technology Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Products and Services

12.6.5 Soma Technology Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Soma Technology Recent Developments

12.7 Block Imaging

12.7.1 Block Imaging Corporation Information

12.7.2 Block Imaging Overview

12.7.3 Block Imaging Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Block Imaging Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Products and Services

12.7.5 Block Imaging Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Block Imaging Recent Developments

12.8 Whittemore Enterprises

12.8.1 Whittemore Enterprises Corporation Information

12.8.2 Whittemore Enterprises Overview

12.8.3 Whittemore Enterprises Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Whittemore Enterprises Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Products and Services

12.8.5 Whittemore Enterprises Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Whittemore Enterprises Recent Developments

12.9 Radiology Oncology Systems

12.9.1 Radiology Oncology Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 Radiology Oncology Systems Overview

12.9.3 Radiology Oncology Systems Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Radiology Oncology Systems Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Products and Services

12.9.5 Radiology Oncology Systems Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Radiology Oncology Systems Recent Developments

12.10 Integrity Medical Systems

12.10.1 Integrity Medical Systems Corporation Information

12.10.2 Integrity Medical Systems Overview

12.10.3 Integrity Medical Systems Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Integrity Medical Systems Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Products and Services

12.10.5 Integrity Medical Systems Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Integrity Medical Systems Recent Developments

12.11 TRACO

12.11.1 TRACO Corporation Information

12.11.2 TRACO Overview

12.11.3 TRACO Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 TRACO Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Products and Services

12.11.5 TRACO Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Distributors

13.5 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”