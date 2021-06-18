AIS Receivers Market Report To Observer Significant Development: Global Market Opportunities, Market Risk To 2027- Digital Yacht, Comar Systems, SIMRAD

Los Angeles, United States,– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global AIS Receivers market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global AIS Receivers market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global AIS Receivers market. The authors of the report segment the global AIS Receivers market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global AIS Receivers market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of AIS Receivers market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global AIS Receivers market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global AIS Receivers market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global AIS Receivers market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the AIS Receivers report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

Digital Yacht, Comar Systems, SIMRAD, Samyung ENC, Nauticast, ACR Artex, Saab, Vesper Marine, Kongsberg Group, SRT Marine Systems, Xinuo Information Technology, MSM, SRT, ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH, CML Microsystems Plc, Weatherdock AG, ComNav

Global AIS Receivers Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global AIS Receivers market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the AIS Receivers market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global AIS Receivers market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global AIS Receivers market.

Global AIS Receivers Market by Product

NMEA, Seatalk, USB, Others

Global AIS Receivers Market by Application

Commercial Ships, Ocean-going Vessels, Recreational Boats, Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global AIS Receivers market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global AIS Receivers market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global AIS Receivers market

TOC

1 AIS Receivers Market Overview

1.1 AIS Receivers Product Overview

1.2 AIS Receivers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 NMEA

1.2.2 Seatalk

1.2.3 USB

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global AIS Receivers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global AIS Receivers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global AIS Receivers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global AIS Receivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global AIS Receivers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global AIS Receivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global AIS Receivers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by AIS Receivers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by AIS Receivers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players AIS Receivers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AIS Receivers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 AIS Receivers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AIS Receivers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AIS Receivers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in AIS Receivers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AIS Receivers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers AIS Receivers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 AIS Receivers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global AIS Receivers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global AIS Receivers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global AIS Receivers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global AIS Receivers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global AIS Receivers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global AIS Receivers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global AIS Receivers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global AIS Receivers by Application

4.1 AIS Receivers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Ships

4.1.2 Ocean-going Vessels

4.1.3 Recreational Boats

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global AIS Receivers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global AIS Receivers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global AIS Receivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global AIS Receivers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global AIS Receivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America AIS Receivers by Country

5.1 North America AIS Receivers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America AIS Receivers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America AIS Receivers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America AIS Receivers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America AIS Receivers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America AIS Receivers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe AIS Receivers by Country

6.1 Europe AIS Receivers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe AIS Receivers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe AIS Receivers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe AIS Receivers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe AIS Receivers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe AIS Receivers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific AIS Receivers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific AIS Receivers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AIS Receivers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AIS Receivers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific AIS Receivers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AIS Receivers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AIS Receivers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America AIS Receivers by Country

8.1 Latin America AIS Receivers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America AIS Receivers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America AIS Receivers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America AIS Receivers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America AIS Receivers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America AIS Receivers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AIS Receivers Business

10.1 Digital Yacht

10.1.1 Digital Yacht Corporation Information

10.1.2 Digital Yacht Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Digital Yacht AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Digital Yacht AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.1.5 Digital Yacht Recent Development

10.2 Comar Systems

10.2.1 Comar Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Comar Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Comar Systems AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Digital Yacht AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.2.5 Comar Systems Recent Development

10.3 SIMRAD

10.3.1 SIMRAD Corporation Information

10.3.2 SIMRAD Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SIMRAD AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SIMRAD AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.3.5 SIMRAD Recent Development

10.4 Samyung ENC

10.4.1 Samyung ENC Corporation Information

10.4.2 Samyung ENC Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Samyung ENC AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Samyung ENC AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.4.5 Samyung ENC Recent Development

10.5 Nauticast

10.5.1 Nauticast Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nauticast Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nauticast AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Nauticast AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.5.5 Nauticast Recent Development

10.6 ACR Artex

10.6.1 ACR Artex Corporation Information

10.6.2 ACR Artex Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 ACR Artex AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 ACR Artex AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.6.5 ACR Artex Recent Development

10.7 Saab

10.7.1 Saab Corporation Information

10.7.2 Saab Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Saab AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Saab AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.7.5 Saab Recent Development

10.8 Vesper Marine

10.8.1 Vesper Marine Corporation Information

10.8.2 Vesper Marine Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Vesper Marine AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Vesper Marine AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.8.5 Vesper Marine Recent Development

10.9 Kongsberg Group

10.9.1 Kongsberg Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kongsberg Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Kongsberg Group AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Kongsberg Group AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.9.5 Kongsberg Group Recent Development

10.10 SRT Marine Systems

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 AIS Receivers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SRT Marine Systems AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SRT Marine Systems Recent Development

10.11 Xinuo Information Technology

10.11.1 Xinuo Information Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Xinuo Information Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Xinuo Information Technology AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Xinuo Information Technology AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.11.5 Xinuo Information Technology Recent Development

10.12 MSM

10.12.1 MSM Corporation Information

10.12.2 MSM Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 MSM AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 MSM AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.12.5 MSM Recent Development

10.13 SRT

10.13.1 SRT Corporation Information

10.13.2 SRT Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 SRT AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 SRT AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.13.5 SRT Recent Development

10.14 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH

10.14.1 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Corporation Information

10.14.2 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.14.5 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Recent Development

10.15 CML Microsystems Plc

10.15.1 CML Microsystems Plc Corporation Information

10.15.2 CML Microsystems Plc Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 CML Microsystems Plc AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 CML Microsystems Plc AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.15.5 CML Microsystems Plc Recent Development

10.16 Weatherdock AG

10.16.1 Weatherdock AG Corporation Information

10.16.2 Weatherdock AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Weatherdock AG AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Weatherdock AG AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.16.5 Weatherdock AG Recent Development

10.17 ComNav

10.17.1 ComNav Corporation Information

10.17.2 ComNav Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 ComNav AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 ComNav AIS Receivers Products Offered

10.17.5 ComNav Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 AIS Receivers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 AIS Receivers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 AIS Receivers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 AIS Receivers Distributors

12.3 AIS Receivers Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

