Bulgaria Power Market Report- Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape | Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD

Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD, The AES Corp, ContourGlobal plc

Bulgaria Power Market Report elaborates the power market structure of Bulgaria and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Solar PV in Forefront of Renewable Power Development in Bulgaria

1.2 BEH Maintain its dominance in Bulgarian Power Market

2. Introduction

2.1 Bulgaria Power Market

2.2 GlobalData Report Guidance

3. Bulgaria Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Impact of COVID-19

4. Bulgaria Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2020

Deals by Type, 2020

4.4 Bulgaria Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2020

5. Bulgaria Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Thermal Power Policy

5.2 Nuclear Power Policy

5.3 National Energy and Climate Plan 2021-2030

5.4 Energy Act

5.5 Contracts for Difference (CfD) Scheme

5.6 Feed-in Tariff/ Premium Tariff

5.7 Grants

6. Bulgaria Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity by Technology, 2020

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7. Bulgaria Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Bulgaria, Power Market, Grid Interconnection

7.4 Electricity Import and Export

8. Bulgaria Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD

Company Overview

Business Description

SWOT Overview

8.2 The AES Corp

Company Overview

Business Description

SWOT Overview

8.3 ContourGlobal plc

Company Overview

Business Description

SWOT Overview

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Market Definitions

Power

Renewable Power

Installed Capacity

Electricity Generation

Electricity Consumption

9.3 Methodology

Coverage

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Modelling and Forecasting

