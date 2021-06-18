UK Private Landlord Insurance Market Report- Global Industry Analysis 2021-2026 | Guardhog, Lloyds Banking Group

ReportsnReports added UK Private Landlord Insurance Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. UK Private Landlord Insurance Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. UK Private Landlord Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4232045

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Admiral

Aviva

Direct Line

Halifax

CIA Insurance Pikl

Guardhog

Lloyds Banking Group

and more…

This report estimates the size of the UKs residential landlord insurance market and explores how it has changed in recent years at a time when the buy-to-let sector has been hit by a host of regulatory changes. The tightening of regulation has led to a shift in the profile of landlords, which in turn has changed their insurance needs. The report discusses drivers of the buy-to-let and private residential markets, which directly impact the private landlord insurance market. The report presents market size forecast data out to 2025.

We estimate the residential landlord insurance market was worth £716.8m in 2020, having contracted in recent years. The once buoyant market has been vulnerable to the fate of landlords. The profitability of buy-to-let (BTL) investors has been squeezed by a raft of tax and regulatory changes, forcing some landlords to sell their properties and exit the market. While there are fewer landlords in the market, on average those that continue to operate have more properties. Multi-property policies are best suited to portfolio landlords, given the convenience of protecting all properties under one policy, but premiums come at a discounted price. The residential landlord insurance market is set for a bumpy ride going forward. COVID-19 has shifted tenant preferences away from city centers to more rural locations. Some investors may hold off on acquiring further properties until it is clear whether this change is temporary or long term.

Scope of this Report-

– The residential landlord insurance market was worth £716.8m in 2020.

– Underinsurance remains the greatest opportunity for insurers, with 41.4% of landlords not having specialist cover or protecting their investment property at all.

– The tightening of legislation has forced some landlords to exit the market, leading to new emerging client groups.

– COVID-19 has eroded business from home-sharing platforms, forcing some landlords to switch their properties to traditional long-term lets.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Understand the size of the UKs private residential landlord insurance market and how it is projected to grow.

– Identify the key trends and regulations shaping the private landlord insurance market.

– Understand the changing demographics of landlords and their insurance needs.

– Identify key players in the private landlord insurance market and to what extent they are providing innovative solutions

– Benchmark your company against the rest of the market.

Single User License: US $ 3450

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4232045

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 The residential landlord insurance market has shrunk as landlords feel the BTL squeeze

1.2 Key findings

1.3 Critical success factors

2. Residential Landlord Insurance and Private Residential Market Overview

2.1 The residential landlord insurance market has contracted

2.2 A swathe of regulatory changes have made the BTL market less attractive for investors

2.3 COVID-19 stirs property prices to an all-time high

3. The Profile of Landlords

3.1 The profile of landlords is changing

4. Competitive Landscape and Product Distribution

4.1 Key players and elements of cover

4.2 Distribution dynamics

5. The Market Going Forward

5.1 The UK private landlord insurance market will stabilize

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations and acronyms

6.2 Methodology

6.3 Secondary sources

6.4 Further reading