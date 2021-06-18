Forensic Audit Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: PwC, Ernst and Young, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Forensic Audit Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Forensic Audit data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Forensic Audit Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Forensic Audit Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Forensic Audit market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Forensic Audit market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

PwC, Ernst and Young, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, KPMG International, BDO Global, FTI Consulting, RSM International, Duff and Phelps, AlixPartners, Carter Backer Winter, MDD Forensic Accountants, Baker Tilly International, Froese Forensic Partners, BMR Advisors, Grant Thornton, Mazars, Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk, PKF International, Pinkerton, Parker Randall, Crowe

Market Segment by Product Type:

Event and Data Analytics, Regulatory Investigations, Cross Border Investigations, Corruption and Bribery Investigation, Accounting Malpractice, Securities Investigations, Others

Market Segment by Application:

, Financial Services, Mining, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Forensic Audit market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Forensic Audit market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Forensic Audit market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Forensic Audit market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Forensic Audit market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Forensic Audit

1.1 Forensic Audit Market Overview

1.1.1 Forensic Audit Product Scope

1.1.2 Forensic Audit Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Forensic Audit Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Forensic Audit Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Forensic Audit Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Forensic Audit Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Forensic Audit Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Forensic Audit Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Forensic Audit Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Forensic Audit Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Forensic Audit Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Forensic Audit Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Forensic Audit Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Forensic Audit Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Forensic Audit Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Forensic Audit Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Event and Data Analytics

2.5 Regulatory Investigations

2.6 Cross Border Investigations

2.7 Corruption and Bribery Investigation

2.8 Accounting Malpractice

2.9 Securities Investigations

2.10 Others 3 Forensic Audit Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Forensic Audit Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Forensic Audit Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Forensic Audit Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Financial Services

3.5 Mining, Oil and Gas

3.6 Manufacturing

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Others 4 Forensic Audit Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Forensic Audit Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Forensic Audit as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Forensic Audit Market

4.4 Global Top Players Forensic Audit Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Forensic Audit Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Forensic Audit Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 PwC

5.1.1 PwC Profile

5.1.2 PwC Main Business

5.1.3 PwC Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 PwC Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 PwC Recent Developments

5.2 Ernst and Young

5.2.1 Ernst and Young Profile

5.2.2 Ernst and Young Main Business

5.2.3 Ernst and Young Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Ernst and Young Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Ernst and Young Recent Developments

5.3 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

5.5.1 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Profile

5.3.2 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Main Business

5.3.3 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 KPMG International Recent Developments

5.4 KPMG International

5.4.1 KPMG International Profile

5.4.2 KPMG International Main Business

5.4.3 KPMG International Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 KPMG International Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 KPMG International Recent Developments

5.5 BDO Global

5.5.1 BDO Global Profile

5.5.2 BDO Global Main Business

5.5.3 BDO Global Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 BDO Global Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 BDO Global Recent Developments

5.6 FTI Consulting

5.6.1 FTI Consulting Profile

5.6.2 FTI Consulting Main Business

5.6.3 FTI Consulting Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 FTI Consulting Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 FTI Consulting Recent Developments

5.7 RSM International

5.7.1 RSM International Profile

5.7.2 RSM International Main Business

5.7.3 RSM International Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 RSM International Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 RSM International Recent Developments

5.8 Duff and Phelps

5.8.1 Duff and Phelps Profile

5.8.2 Duff and Phelps Main Business

5.8.3 Duff and Phelps Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Duff and Phelps Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Duff and Phelps Recent Developments

5.9 AlixPartners

5.9.1 AlixPartners Profile

5.9.2 AlixPartners Main Business

5.9.3 AlixPartners Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 AlixPartners Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 AlixPartners Recent Developments

5.10 Carter Backer Winter

5.10.1 Carter Backer Winter Profile

5.10.2 Carter Backer Winter Main Business

5.10.3 Carter Backer Winter Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Carter Backer Winter Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Carter Backer Winter Recent Developments

5.11 MDD Forensic Accountants

5.11.1 MDD Forensic Accountants Profile

5.11.2 MDD Forensic Accountants Main Business

5.11.3 MDD Forensic Accountants Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 MDD Forensic Accountants Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 MDD Forensic Accountants Recent Developments

5.12 Baker Tilly International

5.12.1 Baker Tilly International Profile

5.12.2 Baker Tilly International Main Business

5.12.3 Baker Tilly International Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Baker Tilly International Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Baker Tilly International Recent Developments

5.13 Froese Forensic Partners

5.13.1 Froese Forensic Partners Profile

5.13.2 Froese Forensic Partners Main Business

5.13.3 Froese Forensic Partners Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Froese Forensic Partners Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Froese Forensic Partners Recent Developments

5.14 BMR Advisors

5.14.1 BMR Advisors Profile

5.14.2 BMR Advisors Main Business

5.14.3 BMR Advisors Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 BMR Advisors Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 BMR Advisors Recent Developments

5.15 Grant Thornton

5.15.1 Grant Thornton Profile

5.15.2 Grant Thornton Main Business

5.15.3 Grant Thornton Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Grant Thornton Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Grant Thornton Recent Developments

5.16 Mazars

5.16.1 Mazars Profile

5.16.2 Mazars Main Business

5.16.3 Mazars Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Mazars Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Mazars Recent Developments

5.17 Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk

5.17.1 Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk Profile

5.17.2 Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk Main Business

5.17.3 Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk Recent Developments

5.18 PKF International

5.18.1 PKF International Profile

5.18.2 PKF International Main Business

5.18.3 PKF International Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 PKF International Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 PKF International Recent Developments

5.19 Pinkerton

5.19.1 Pinkerton Profile

5.19.2 Pinkerton Main Business

5.19.3 Pinkerton Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Pinkerton Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Pinkerton Recent Developments

5.20 Parker Randall

5.20.1 Parker Randall Profile

5.20.2 Parker Randall Main Business

5.20.3 Parker Randall Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Parker Randall Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Parker Randall Recent Developments

5.21 Crowe

5.21.1 Crowe Profile

5.21.2 Crowe Main Business

5.21.3 Crowe Forensic Audit Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Crowe Forensic Audit Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Crowe Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Forensic Audit Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Forensic Audit Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Forensic Audit Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Forensic Audit Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Forensic Audit Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Forensic Audit Market Dynamics

11.1 Forensic Audit Industry Trends

11.2 Forensic Audit Market Drivers

11.3 Forensic Audit Market Challenges

11.4 Forensic Audit Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

