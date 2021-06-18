Nonresidential Green Buildings Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Turner Corp, Clark Construction, AECOM

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Nonresidential Green Buildings data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Nonresidential Green Buildings market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Nonresidential Green Buildings market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Turner Corp, Clark Construction, AECOM, Swinerton, Hensel Phelps, Skanska, Whiting-Turner Contracting, Holder Construction, Webcor, Walsh Group, Gilbane Building, Suffolk Construction, Landlease

Market Segment by Product Type:

Interior Products (Roofing and Flooring), Exterior Products (Smart Lighting, HVAC Systems, etc.)

Market Segment by Application:

, Office, Education, Hotels and Restaurants, Healthcare, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Nonresidential Green Buildings market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nonresidential Green Buildings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nonresidential Green Buildings market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nonresidential Green Buildings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nonresidential Green Buildings market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Nonresidential Green Buildings

1.1 Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Overview

1.1.1 Nonresidential Green Buildings Product Scope

1.1.2 Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Interior Products (Roofing and Flooring)

2.5 Exterior Products (Smart Lighting, HVAC Systems, etc.) 3 Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Office

3.5 Education

3.6 Hotels and Restaurants

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Others 4 Nonresidential Green Buildings Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Nonresidential Green Buildings as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Nonresidential Green Buildings Market

4.4 Global Top Players Nonresidential Green Buildings Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Nonresidential Green Buildings Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Turner Corp

5.1.1 Turner Corp Profile

5.1.2 Turner Corp Main Business

5.1.3 Turner Corp Nonresidential Green Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Turner Corp Nonresidential Green Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Turner Corp Recent Developments

5.2 Clark Construction

5.2.1 Clark Construction Profile

5.2.2 Clark Construction Main Business

5.2.3 Clark Construction Nonresidential Green Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Clark Construction Nonresidential Green Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Clark Construction Recent Developments

5.3 AECOM

5.5.1 AECOM Profile

5.3.2 AECOM Main Business

5.3.3 AECOM Nonresidential Green Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 AECOM Nonresidential Green Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Swinerton Recent Developments

5.4 Swinerton

5.4.1 Swinerton Profile

5.4.2 Swinerton Main Business

5.4.3 Swinerton Nonresidential Green Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Swinerton Nonresidential Green Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Swinerton Recent Developments

5.5 Hensel Phelps

5.5.1 Hensel Phelps Profile

5.5.2 Hensel Phelps Main Business

5.5.3 Hensel Phelps Nonresidential Green Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hensel Phelps Nonresidential Green Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Hensel Phelps Recent Developments

5.6 Skanska

5.6.1 Skanska Profile

5.6.2 Skanska Main Business

5.6.3 Skanska Nonresidential Green Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Skanska Nonresidential Green Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Skanska Recent Developments

5.7 Whiting-Turner Contracting

5.7.1 Whiting-Turner Contracting Profile

5.7.2 Whiting-Turner Contracting Main Business

5.7.3 Whiting-Turner Contracting Nonresidential Green Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Whiting-Turner Contracting Nonresidential Green Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Whiting-Turner Contracting Recent Developments

5.8 Holder Construction

5.8.1 Holder Construction Profile

5.8.2 Holder Construction Main Business

5.8.3 Holder Construction Nonresidential Green Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Holder Construction Nonresidential Green Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Holder Construction Recent Developments

5.9 Webcor

5.9.1 Webcor Profile

5.9.2 Webcor Main Business

5.9.3 Webcor Nonresidential Green Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Webcor Nonresidential Green Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Webcor Recent Developments

5.10 Walsh Group

5.10.1 Walsh Group Profile

5.10.2 Walsh Group Main Business

5.10.3 Walsh Group Nonresidential Green Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Walsh Group Nonresidential Green Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Walsh Group Recent Developments

5.11 Gilbane Building

5.11.1 Gilbane Building Profile

5.11.2 Gilbane Building Main Business

5.11.3 Gilbane Building Nonresidential Green Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Gilbane Building Nonresidential Green Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Gilbane Building Recent Developments

5.12 Suffolk Construction

5.12.1 Suffolk Construction Profile

5.12.2 Suffolk Construction Main Business

5.12.3 Suffolk Construction Nonresidential Green Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Suffolk Construction Nonresidential Green Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Suffolk Construction Recent Developments

5.13 Landlease

5.13.1 Landlease Profile

5.13.2 Landlease Main Business

5.13.3 Landlease Nonresidential Green Buildings Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Landlease Nonresidential Green Buildings Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Landlease Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Dynamics

11.1 Nonresidential Green Buildings Industry Trends

11.2 Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Drivers

11.3 Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Challenges

11.4 Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

