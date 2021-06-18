Fiberscope Market : Advent of Rhino-Laryngo Fiberscope by Olympus Medical Systems Setting New Standards in Fiberscope Market

Fortune Business Insights predicts that technological advancements in hysteroscopes will boost the market for fiberscope in their new report, titled “Fiberscope Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend by Procedure (Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Cystoscopy, Colonoscopy), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”.The report covers detailed insights into growth drivers and major insights during the forecast period, 2018 to 2026. In terms of end user, the hospitals segment accounts for the largest percentage of the overall fiberscope market share because of the rising adoption of nonsurgical procedures worldwide.

Low Risks Associated with Endoscopic Procedure to Boost Market

Healthcare providers and patients are demanding likely to get more interested towards fiberscopes because of theas they willingly spend in advanced technological advancement in medical science and improvements in digital nonsurgical solutions. Companies are also focusing on developing better fiberscopes in the coming years in order to maintain their foothold in the market. For instance, the development of Rhino-Laryngo Fiberscope by Olympus Medical Systems is anticipated to generate greater revenues in the future. The product is a pharynx and nasal cavity observational fiberscope capable of delivering high-resolution images with the help of a 300 mm scope. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the expansion of the global fiberscope market size.

Additionally, the low risk associated with the endoscopic procedures is helping a key factor behind medical practitioners opting for fiberscopes, which ultimately is boosting the global market for fiberscopes.

However, the market may face certain challenges in terms of lack of awareness about endoscopic techniques and use of fiberscopes. In addition to thatthis, fiberscope has certain drawbacks of its own such as infection risk, lack of image clarity, and device malfunction, that may negatively impact the growth of the market in the long run.

Earlier in January 2018, the Food and Drug Administration gave a Class-2 device recall to Uretero-reno fiberscope URF-P6RP6, that was manufactured by Olympus Medical Systems Corp. This was due to the complaints raised by many consumers with regard to the breakage of the endoscopes insertion tube bending section while performing surgical procedures. Surely, the company had to replace the item with better versions of fiberscopes but the damage was all repaired with company funds and this resulted in economical loss of the company. Such incidents, if takes place again in future may affect the market negatively.

Some companies functioning in the global market are Edmund Optics Inc., Optomic, Pentax Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Medical Systems Corp., Precision Optics Corporation, Clarus Medical LLC., and others.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Fiberscope Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/fiberscope-market-101029

Leading Players operating in the Fiberscope Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Edmund Optics Inc.,

Optomic, Pentax Medical,

Braun Melsungen AG,

Olympus Medical Systems Corp.,

Precision Optics Corporation,

Clarus Medical LLC.,

North America, followed by Europe to Register Impressive Growth on Account of Availability of Better Therapeutic Facilities

Geographically, North America leads the global fiberscope market followed by Europe. North America is one of the early adopters of the latest healthcare technologies. This, coupled with the presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, is enabling growth in the North America fiberscope market. The National Center for Health Statistics (NCSH) stated that about 6.2 million endoscopic procedures of both small and large intestines were performed in the U.S. in 2010. In addition to this, the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy estimates an approximate of 75 million endoscopic procedures conducted in the U.S. in 2017. This is indicative of the favorable fibebrscope market trend prevalent in the region.

On the other side, the increasing awareness and rising prevalence of endoscopic procedures in developing nations of Asia Pacific are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run. However, due to limited number of skilled technicians for endoscopic procedure available in the Middle East and Africa, this region is predicted to show slower growth rate in the near future.

Global Fiberscope Market Segmentation

By Procedure

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Cystoscopy

Colonoscopy

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

