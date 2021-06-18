Automated Journalism Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Graphiq, Heliograf (Washington Post)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Automated Journalism Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Automated Journalism data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Automated Journalism Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Automated Journalism Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automated Journalism market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automated Journalism market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Graphiq, Heliograf (Washington Post), Automated Insights, Yseop, Alphabet, Narrative Science, Arria, Press Association, OnlyBoth, Bertie (Forbes), Cyborg (Bloomberg), Juicer (BBC), NewsWhip, Quartz

Market Segment by Product Type:

Streamlining Workflows, Automating Task, Separation of Fake News, Content Writing, Others

Market Segment by Application:

, Politics, Entertainment, Natural Calamities, Sports, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Automated Journalism market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3211290/global-automated-journalism-market Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3211290/global-automated-journalism-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automated Journalism market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Journalism market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Journalism market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Journalism market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Journalism market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Automated Journalism

1.1 Automated Journalism Market Overview

1.1.1 Automated Journalism Product Scope

1.1.2 Automated Journalism Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automated Journalism Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Automated Journalism Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Automated Journalism Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Automated Journalism Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Automated Journalism Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Automated Journalism Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Automated Journalism Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Journalism Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Automated Journalism Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Automated Journalism Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Automated Journalism Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Automated Journalism Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automated Journalism Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automated Journalism Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Streamlining Workflows

2.5 Automating Task

2.6 Separation of Fake News

2.7 Content Writing

2.8 Others 3 Automated Journalism Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Automated Journalism Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Automated Journalism Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automated Journalism Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Politics

3.5 Entertainment

3.6 Natural Calamities

3.7 Sports

3.8 Others 4 Automated Journalism Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Automated Journalism Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automated Journalism as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Automated Journalism Market

4.4 Global Top Players Automated Journalism Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Automated Journalism Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Automated Journalism Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Graphiq

5.1.1 Graphiq Profile

5.1.2 Graphiq Main Business

5.1.3 Graphiq Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Graphiq Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Graphiq Recent Developments

5.2 Heliograf (Washington Post)

5.2.1 Heliograf (Washington Post) Profile

5.2.2 Heliograf (Washington Post) Main Business

5.2.3 Heliograf (Washington Post) Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Heliograf (Washington Post) Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Heliograf (Washington Post) Recent Developments

5.3 Automated Insights

5.5.1 Automated Insights Profile

5.3.2 Automated Insights Main Business

5.3.3 Automated Insights Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Automated Insights Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Yseop Recent Developments

5.4 Yseop

5.4.1 Yseop Profile

5.4.2 Yseop Main Business

5.4.3 Yseop Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Yseop Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Yseop Recent Developments

5.5 Alphabet

5.5.1 Alphabet Profile

5.5.2 Alphabet Main Business

5.5.3 Alphabet Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Alphabet Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Alphabet Recent Developments

5.6 Narrative Science

5.6.1 Narrative Science Profile

5.6.2 Narrative Science Main Business

5.6.3 Narrative Science Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Narrative Science Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Narrative Science Recent Developments

5.7 Arria

5.7.1 Arria Profile

5.7.2 Arria Main Business

5.7.3 Arria Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Arria Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Arria Recent Developments

5.8 Press Association

5.8.1 Press Association Profile

5.8.2 Press Association Main Business

5.8.3 Press Association Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Press Association Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Press Association Recent Developments

5.9 OnlyBoth

5.9.1 OnlyBoth Profile

5.9.2 OnlyBoth Main Business

5.9.3 OnlyBoth Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 OnlyBoth Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 OnlyBoth Recent Developments

5.10 Bertie (Forbes)

5.10.1 Bertie (Forbes) Profile

5.10.2 Bertie (Forbes) Main Business

5.10.3 Bertie (Forbes) Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Bertie (Forbes) Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Bertie (Forbes) Recent Developments

5.11 Cyborg (Bloomberg)

5.11.1 Cyborg (Bloomberg) Profile

5.11.2 Cyborg (Bloomberg) Main Business

5.11.3 Cyborg (Bloomberg) Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Cyborg (Bloomberg) Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Cyborg (Bloomberg) Recent Developments

5.12 Juicer (BBC)

5.12.1 Juicer (BBC) Profile

5.12.2 Juicer (BBC) Main Business

5.12.3 Juicer (BBC) Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Juicer (BBC) Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Juicer (BBC) Recent Developments

5.13 NewsWhip

5.13.1 NewsWhip Profile

5.13.2 NewsWhip Main Business

5.13.3 NewsWhip Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 NewsWhip Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 NewsWhip Recent Developments

5.14 Quartz

5.14.1 Quartz Profile

5.14.2 Quartz Main Business

5.14.3 Quartz Automated Journalism Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Quartz Automated Journalism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Quartz Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Automated Journalism Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automated Journalism Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Journalism Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automated Journalism Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automated Journalism Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Automated Journalism Market Dynamics

11.1 Automated Journalism Industry Trends

11.2 Automated Journalism Market Drivers

11.3 Automated Journalism Market Challenges

11.4 Automated Journalism Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.