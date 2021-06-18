Mobile-device Location Determination Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: MSpy, Glympse, Life360, TrackView, iSharing

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Mobile-device Location Determination Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Mobile-device Location Determination data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Mobile-device Location Determination Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Mobile-device Location Determination Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Mobile-device Location Determination market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Mobile-device Location Determination market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

MSpy, Glympse, Life360, TrackView, iSharing, Spy Globe, Trackmate, Hoverwatch, Ericsson, Rohde and Schwarz, Topcon Positioning Systems, Zebra Technologies Corp, Navcom Technology, Broadcom, Dialog Semiconductor, Sendero Group, Genasys

Market Segment by Product Type:

Global Positioning System (GPS), Direction Based Geolocation, Distance Based Positioning, Others

Market Segment by Application:

, Emergency Service for Subscriber Safety, Intelligent Transport System Services, Cellular Fraud Detection, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Mobile-device Location Determination market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile-device Location Determination market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile-device Location Determination market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile-device Location Determination market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile-device Location Determination market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Mobile-device Location Determination

1.1 Mobile-device Location Determination Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile-device Location Determination Product Scope

1.1.2 Mobile-device Location Determination Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Mobile-device Location Determination Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Positioning System (GPS)

2.5 Direction Based Geolocation

2.6 Distance Based Positioning

2.7 Others 3 Mobile-device Location Determination Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Emergency Service for Subscriber Safety

3.5 Intelligent Transport System Services

3.6 Cellular Fraud Detection

3.7 Others 4 Mobile-device Location Determination Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mobile-device Location Determination as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Mobile-device Location Determination Market

4.4 Global Top Players Mobile-device Location Determination Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Mobile-device Location Determination Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Mobile-device Location Determination Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 MSpy

5.1.1 MSpy Profile

5.1.2 MSpy Main Business

5.1.3 MSpy Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 MSpy Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 MSpy Recent Developments

5.2 Glympse

5.2.1 Glympse Profile

5.2.2 Glympse Main Business

5.2.3 Glympse Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Glympse Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Glympse Recent Developments

5.3 Life360

5.5.1 Life360 Profile

5.3.2 Life360 Main Business

5.3.3 Life360 Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Life360 Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 TrackView Recent Developments

5.4 TrackView

5.4.1 TrackView Profile

5.4.2 TrackView Main Business

5.4.3 TrackView Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 TrackView Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 TrackView Recent Developments

5.5 iSharing

5.5.1 iSharing Profile

5.5.2 iSharing Main Business

5.5.3 iSharing Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 iSharing Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 iSharing Recent Developments

5.6 Spy Globe

5.6.1 Spy Globe Profile

5.6.2 Spy Globe Main Business

5.6.3 Spy Globe Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Spy Globe Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Spy Globe Recent Developments

5.7 Trackmate

5.7.1 Trackmate Profile

5.7.2 Trackmate Main Business

5.7.3 Trackmate Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Trackmate Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Trackmate Recent Developments

5.8 Hoverwatch

5.8.1 Hoverwatch Profile

5.8.2 Hoverwatch Main Business

5.8.3 Hoverwatch Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Hoverwatch Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Hoverwatch Recent Developments

5.9 Ericsson

5.9.1 Ericsson Profile

5.9.2 Ericsson Main Business

5.9.3 Ericsson Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Ericsson Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Ericsson Recent Developments

5.10 Rohde and Schwarz

5.10.1 Rohde and Schwarz Profile

5.10.2 Rohde and Schwarz Main Business

5.10.3 Rohde and Schwarz Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Rohde and Schwarz Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Rohde and Schwarz Recent Developments

5.11 Topcon Positioning Systems

5.11.1 Topcon Positioning Systems Profile

5.11.2 Topcon Positioning Systems Main Business

5.11.3 Topcon Positioning Systems Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Topcon Positioning Systems Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Topcon Positioning Systems Recent Developments

5.12 Zebra Technologies Corp

5.12.1 Zebra Technologies Corp Profile

5.12.2 Zebra Technologies Corp Main Business

5.12.3 Zebra Technologies Corp Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Zebra Technologies Corp Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Zebra Technologies Corp Recent Developments

5.13 Navcom Technology

5.13.1 Navcom Technology Profile

5.13.2 Navcom Technology Main Business

5.13.3 Navcom Technology Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Navcom Technology Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Navcom Technology Recent Developments

5.14 Broadcom

5.14.1 Broadcom Profile

5.14.2 Broadcom Main Business

5.14.3 Broadcom Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Broadcom Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Broadcom Recent Developments

5.15 Dialog Semiconductor

5.15.1 Dialog Semiconductor Profile

5.15.2 Dialog Semiconductor Main Business

5.15.3 Dialog Semiconductor Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Dialog Semiconductor Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Dialog Semiconductor Recent Developments

5.16 Sendero Group

5.16.1 Sendero Group Profile

5.16.2 Sendero Group Main Business

5.16.3 Sendero Group Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Sendero Group Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Sendero Group Recent Developments

5.17 Genasys

5.17.1 Genasys Profile

5.17.2 Genasys Main Business

5.17.3 Genasys Mobile-device Location Determination Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Genasys Mobile-device Location Determination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Genasys Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Mobile-device Location Determination Market Dynamics

11.1 Mobile-device Location Determination Industry Trends

11.2 Mobile-device Location Determination Market Drivers

11.3 Mobile-device Location Determination Market Challenges

11.4 Mobile-device Location Determination Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

