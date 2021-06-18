Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

The increasing number of blood donations and the growing amount of people suffering from blood disorders are driving the demand of the market.

The global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market is forecast to reach USD 12.10 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from emerging markets will help the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market to maintain a stable growth rate over the forecast period. The rise in the family disposable incomes and growing adoption of automated hematology devices by the clinical labs will provide strength to the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market and will also help in its growth over the forecasted period.

Due to the pandemic, there are high chances of disruption in the supply chain which influence ingredients and raw material supplies. The financial crisis can let people shrink their expenses on treatments, which may lead to life risk. Apart from the barriers, there are some drivers of the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market, such as increasing blood donations, growing number of people getting affected by blood-related disorders, increasing investments in the research and developments of the hematology devices and usage of microfluidics technology in hematology instruments. The emerging economies of the world also provide a vast field of opportunities for the new players in the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market.

The COVID-19 impact:

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, WHO encourages people to take more aggressive steps to prevent the widespread of the virus and to abide by the rules and regulations created by the respective governments of each country. The experts stated that the COVID-19 will have a negative effect on the patients having blood-related disorders. Due to the lack of resources allocation, more stress will be given to the patients suffering from COVID-19 compared to the patients suffering from other diseases. Thus, patients suffering from blood-related disorders might face negative consequences if they do not receive proper treatment. A delay in treating a blood cancer patient might lead to loss of life in severe cases. To avoid the transmission of COVID-19, doctors are practicing telemedicine with the patients suffering from a blood disorder, though the implementation is challenging. Pertaining to the present day situations, the COVID-19 acts as a barrier for both the patients suffering from blood-related diseases and Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The increasing number of blood donations arranged by different organizations worldwide are boosting the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market. Additionally, the growing investment in the research and development of the hematology instrument made by the leading manufacturers are also acting as a driver for the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market.

The hematology products registered the largest market share of about 40.4% in the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market in 2019. The increasing production of technologically advanced devices and the growing adoption of Point of Care (POC) testing has generated revenue for the market.

The Asia Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market. This is due to the increasing demand for Hematology Analyzers and Reagents in countries like China and India and recent developments in the healthcare infrastructure.

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market are adopting some wiser strategies to stay competitive in between the growing demand of the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents. Collaborations have been observed between prominent brands to increase their product portfolio and enter new markets. Companies adopt effective marketing and branding strategies to hold the position of the products in the competitive market.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, HORIBA Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, Boule Diagnostics AB and Mindray Medical International Limited, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market on the basis of product, price range, end-users, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hematology Analyzers

Hemostasis Analyzers

Plasma Protein Analyzers

Hemoglobin Analyzers

Immunohematology Analyzers

Others

Price range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High-end Hematology Analyzers

Mid-range Hematology Analyzers

Low-end Hematology Analyzers

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research & Academic Institutes

Blood Banks

Hospital laboratories

Commercial service Providers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infection Related Conditions

Blood Cancers

Anemia

Hemorrhagic

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Highlights of the Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Report:

Location Quotients Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Product Mix Matrix

Supply chain optimization analysis

Patent Analysis

R&D Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Competitive Analysis

Vendor Management

Mergers & Acquisitions

Technological advancements

