Business-to-business E-commerce Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Amazon, eBay, Flipkart, IndiaMART InterMESH

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Business-to-business E-commerce data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Business-to-business E-commerce Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Business-to-business E-commerce Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Business-to-business E-commerce market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Business-to-business E-commerce market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Amazon, eBay, Flipkart, IndiaMART InterMESH, ChinaAseanTrade, DIYTrade, eWorldTrade, KellySearch, KOMPASS

Market Segment by Product Type:

Supplier-oriented, Buyer-oriented, Intermediary-oriented

Market Segment by Application:

, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Science, Healthcare, Beauty and Personal Care, Books and Stationary, Automotive, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Business-to-business E-commerce market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Business-to-business E-commerce market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Business-to-business E-commerce market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Business-to-business E-commerce market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Business-to-business E-commerce market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Business-to-business E-commerce

1.1 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Overview

1.1.1 Business-to-business E-commerce Product Scope

1.1.2 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Supplier-oriented

2.5 Buyer-oriented

2.6 Intermediary-oriented 3 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Consumer Electronics

3.5 Industrial and Science

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 Beauty and Personal Care

3.8 Books and Stationary

3.9 Automotive

3.10 Others 4 Business-to-business E-commerce Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Business-to-business E-commerce as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Business-to-business E-commerce Market

4.4 Global Top Players Business-to-business E-commerce Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Business-to-business E-commerce Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Amazon

5.1.1 Amazon Profile

5.1.2 Amazon Main Business

5.1.3 Amazon Business-to-business E-commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Amazon Business-to-business E-commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Amazon Recent Developments

5.2 eBay

5.2.1 eBay Profile

5.2.2 eBay Main Business

5.2.3 eBay Business-to-business E-commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 eBay Business-to-business E-commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 eBay Recent Developments

5.3 Flipkart

5.5.1 Flipkart Profile

5.3.2 Flipkart Main Business

5.3.3 Flipkart Business-to-business E-commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Flipkart Business-to-business E-commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 IndiaMART InterMESH Recent Developments

5.4 IndiaMART InterMESH

5.4.1 IndiaMART InterMESH Profile

5.4.2 IndiaMART InterMESH Main Business

5.4.3 IndiaMART InterMESH Business-to-business E-commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IndiaMART InterMESH Business-to-business E-commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 IndiaMART InterMESH Recent Developments

5.5 ChinaAseanTrade

5.5.1 ChinaAseanTrade Profile

5.5.2 ChinaAseanTrade Main Business

5.5.3 ChinaAseanTrade Business-to-business E-commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ChinaAseanTrade Business-to-business E-commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 ChinaAseanTrade Recent Developments

5.6 DIYTrade

5.6.1 DIYTrade Profile

5.6.2 DIYTrade Main Business

5.6.3 DIYTrade Business-to-business E-commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 DIYTrade Business-to-business E-commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 DIYTrade Recent Developments

5.7 eWorldTrade

5.7.1 eWorldTrade Profile

5.7.2 eWorldTrade Main Business

5.7.3 eWorldTrade Business-to-business E-commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 eWorldTrade Business-to-business E-commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 eWorldTrade Recent Developments

5.8 KellySearch

5.8.1 KellySearch Profile

5.8.2 KellySearch Main Business

5.8.3 KellySearch Business-to-business E-commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 KellySearch Business-to-business E-commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 KellySearch Recent Developments

5.9 KOMPASS

5.9.1 KOMPASS Profile

5.9.2 KOMPASS Main Business

5.9.3 KOMPASS Business-to-business E-commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 KOMPASS Business-to-business E-commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 KOMPASS Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Dynamics

11.1 Business-to-business E-commerce Industry Trends

11.2 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Drivers

11.3 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Challenges

11.4 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

