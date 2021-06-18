Global Indirect Calorimeter Market to Gain with Increasing Focus on Health and Fitness: Fortune Business Insights

As the incidence rate of neonatal and pediatric illnesses rises, the global “indirect calorimeter Market” is set to gain momentum in the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights shares valuable market analysis in its report, titled “Indirect Calorimeter Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Stand-Alone Indirect Calorimeter, Portable Indirect Calorimeter), By End User (Hospitals, Academic Research Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2026”.The report also highlights and evaluates the pivotal factors that will influence market growth during the forecast period.

Indirect calorimeters are devices that continuously measure a person’s energy expenditure by measuring carbon dioxide expiration, oxygen consumption and urinary nitrogen removal. Additionally, these devices provide information on the body’s total protein, fat, and carbohydrate oxidation during a defined time period. The method used is non-invasive and provides highly accurate data on resting energy expenditure, which helps determine a person’s metabolic health.

Leading Players operating in the Indirect Calorimeter Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

MGC Diagnostics Corporation

COSMED Srl

Maastricht Instruments

General Electric Company

acific Medico Co. Ltd.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Growing Health Concerns to Fuel Market Growth

With increasingly unhealthy food habits, lack of exercise, and sedentary lifestyles, chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure have become commonplace. Growing awareness among people regarding health monitoring is leading them to adopt modern technology to better regulate their health. This signals good news for the global indirect calorimeter market as the non-invasive nature of the devices make them an attractive option, especially for the working class populations. Furthermore, these devices are also finding increasing application in sports as sportspersons require efficient monitoring of their daily calorie intake and energy expenditure. This will bode well for the global indirect calorimeter market size.

Heightened Focus on Preventive Patient Care to Put North America in a Leading Market Position

North America, along with Europe, is anticipated to occupy a prominent position and register considerably high CAGR in the global indirect calorimeter market. The main reason cited for this is the increasing attention to preventive patient care in the region, coupled with rapid adoption of modern health monitoring tools. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the most promising region owing to increasing presence of major players that will make prices of these devices more competitive. The global indirect calorimeter market stands to gain in the process.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Illnesses Among Children to Expand Market Size

According to a study conducted in Ireland on 9-year old children, 32.9% of the children were likely to develop obesity and about 46% were already suffering from chronic respiratory disorders. Similarly, a survey conducted by the Dutch Health Interview revealed that 32.2% of the 5301 children surveyed complained of some form of acute health problems. This augurs well for the global indirect calorimeter market as chronic disorders developed in the neonatal or pediatric stage require concerted monitoring of bodily functions in the later years of life.

Practical Limitations to Inhibit Market Growth

The global indirect calorimeter is expected to encounter certain roadblocks on account of some inhibiting factors of indirect calorimetry methodology. For example, indirect calorimeter instruments do not provide information regarding the amount of calories a person needs to carry out normal metabolic functions. These devices are bound to provide inaccurate and misleading data when the patient has abnormal or subnormal metabolism.

Moreover, indirect calorimeters are infamous for being user-unfriendly and expensive. These factors can hinder the global indirect calorimeter market rise during the forecast period.

Novel Products and Increased Research to Drive Market Competition

Dominant players are looking to get an edge in the global indirect calorimeter market through increased investment in research and diversification of their product portfolios through new product launches. For example, Maastricht Instruments is developing Omnical, an indirect calorimeter to measure VO2 max. VO2 max is the highest capacity of the cardiovascular system to supply oxygen to active muscles and the body’s capacity to use oxygen during exercise. The device is aimed at detecting development of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Intense research is, therefore, expected to characterize competition in the global indirect calorimeter market till 2026.

Some of the important market players identified by Fortune Business Insights include MGC Diagnostics Corporation, COSMED Srl, Maastricht Instruments, General Electric Company, Pacific Medico Co. Ltd., and others.

